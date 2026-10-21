'Soochulbi' Lee Sun-bin: “I didn’t subscribe to boyfriend Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble... We both go on and on in our conversations”

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun | Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Lee Sun-bin expressed satisfaction that her partner, actor Lee Kwang-soo, is gaining popularity through Bubble.

Lee Sun-bin met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 21st and said, “I didn’t subscribe to his Bubble account, but when I actually saw the messages, they didn’t feel all that awkward.”

Lee Sun-bin’s partner, Lee Kwang-soo, opened a Bubble account on the fan communication platform on the 1st and has been enjoying tremendous popularity. Asked whether she had subscribed to Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble, Lee Sun-bin laughed and said, “I hadn’t even thought of subscribing in the first place. In a way, I’m subscribed to a personal Bubble account.” She also spoke about Lee Kwang-soo’s active communication with fans: “It’s so great. I was on Bubble with fans before coming here today, too. Bubble is the only channel where I can keep in touch with fans. I’m not performing, and I don’t think there are many opportunities unless I hold a fan meeting, so I’m happy just to have this chance to communicate.”

Some fans who saw Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble messages jokingly responded, “Don’t date a boyfriend who contacts you less often than Lee Kwang-soo does.” Lee Sun-bin shared her hopes, saying, “How can one person be everyone’s ideal type? If the standard is set too much around one person, wouldn’t men with different personalities feel left out?” She added, “I hope lots of people find love.”

Asked about Lee Kwang-soo’s usual texting style, she said, “We both send each other a lot of messages. We’re both the type to say everything in great detail, so it doesn’t feel awkward at all. I think he’s doing really well with the fans, too. I imagine the fans must have been waiting a long time.”

Meanwhile, “Suneung, Chulje-ui Bimil,” starring Lee Sun-bin, is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the headquarters sealed for 40 days to set the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a Class II state secret in South Korea. She faces one mishap after another as she tries to create “problem-free problems,” free of typos and grounds for dispute. The film marks director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature debut. Lee Sun-bin plays Maeng Bo-ram, an MZ-generation Korean-language teacher who, after an administrative error lands her at the CSAT question-setting headquarters, takes on the task with genuine concern for her students.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.