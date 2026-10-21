'CSAT Question-Setting Secrets' Lee Sun-bin: "I'm embarrassed even to call myself a former track athlete... It's hard to film running scenes now"

Photo courtesy of By4M Studio

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Lee Sun-bin shared behind-the-scenes stories about filming the running scenes in 'The CSAT: The Secret of Setting the Questions.'

Lee Sun-bin met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 21st. “I’m embarrassed even to call myself a former track and field athlete,” she said. “When we were filming, I lifted my knees as high as I could and ran as hard as I could.”

Opening on the 28th, 'The CSAT: The Secret of Setting the Questions' is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters, sealed off for 40 days to prepare the setting of the CSAT questions—a Level 2 national secret in South Korea. She struggles to create “problem-free problems,” with no typos or grounds for dispute. The film marks director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature directorial debut.

Lee Sun-bin played Maeng Bo-ram, an MZ-generation Korean-language teacher who joins the CSAT question-setting headquarters because of an administrative error and approaches the task with genuine concern for her students. “When people around me ask, ‘What movie are you doing next?’ I tell them, ‘The CSAT: The Secret of Setting the Questions.’ Once they hear the title, they find it fascinating and say the subject is something new. I was also hearing about the CSAT question-setting committee for the first time, so that aspect appealed to me,” she said. She added, “I didn’t know the committee members lived together for 40 days while writing the questions. I thought there was a separate company hired by the government, and I realized how ignorant I’d been.”

Lee Sun-bin, who really did have a background in track and field, said, “I did it for such a short time that I’m embarrassed to call myself a former athlete. In elementary school, if you were the best in your class and came in first among the girls, the PE teacher would pick you right away.” She continued, “I took part in competitions held in my city and even competed as part of a team. My parents say that they never made my older brother or me practice separately before sports day, but whenever it came around, we both finished first. I don’t know why either of us is good at running.”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes detail: “Filming running scenes didn’t used to be difficult, but these days it seems a bit hard because of my stamina. I didn’t want it to look as predictable as a youth drama, and I wanted to run like Maeng Bo-ram, so I deliberately lifted my knees higher and tried to run harder.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.