Yoo Jae-myung on ‘CSAT Secret’: ‘Why did I turn down the role? I was concerned about the character’s unlikable image’

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[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Yoo Jae-myung revealed why he had turned down a role in the film ‘The CSAT: The Secret Behind the Questions.’

Yoo Jae-myung met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 21st and said, “The script felt fresh and entertaining, but the character itself had an unlikable image, and there were aspects that came across as obnoxious.”

Opening on the 28th, ‘The CSAT: The Secret Behind the Questions’ is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters, sealed off for 40 days to set questions for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), with the question-setting process classified as a Level 2 national secret in South Korea. The teacher faces one mishap after another while trying to create “problem-free questions” with no typos or controversies. The film is commercial feature director Lee Yong-jae’s debut. Yoo Jae-myung transforms into Moon Ju-yeol, a veteran chair of the CSAT question-setting committee.

Ahead of its release, ‘The CSAT: The Secret Behind the Questions’ was officially invited to the Korean Cinema Today–Panorama section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, where it met audiences. Asked how he felt about the film’s release, Yoo Jae-myung said, “I took a mock exam in Busan, then a second mock exam at the press screening, and now I feel like I’m about to sit the real exam. I’m really nervous and excited.” He added, “We worked hard on a tight schedule and a small budget, but I’m grateful just to have the film coming out. We got a lot of positive reactions from the audience, too, so we’re feeling quite proud among ourselves, with a mixture of anticipation and worry.”

Yoo Jae-myung had previously revealed at a press screening that he had turned down the role of Moon Ju-yeol once. Asked why, he said, “I’ve built a varied filmography over the years, and I took on a villain role in ‘Stranger,’ didn’t I? Earlier this year, I also played a down-to-earth, warm, devoted father in ‘Love Me’ alongside Yoon Se-ah. I did find ‘The CSAT: The Secret Behind the Questions’ fresh and entertaining from the moment I read the script, but Moon Ju-yeol had an unlikable image and came across as irritating in some ways, so I had reservations. More than thinking I shouldn’t do the film at all, I felt burdened by the question of how I could portray him well. I was drawn to the film’s approach and comedic elements: they don’t clearly resolve the problems or provide answers, but they let you see both sides of the times. So I decided to take on the project. As I watched the film, I found myself thinking—though it may sound embarrassing—‘We actually did a pretty good job.’” He expressed his satisfaction.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.