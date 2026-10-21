‘The CSAT Question-Setting Secret’ Yoo Jae-myung: “Looking older than my age? It’s not great to hear, but I’m going for a natural look”

Photo courtesy of By4M Studio Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun | Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Yoo Jae-myung spoke candidly about his thoughts on the issue of looking older than his age.

Yoo Jae-myung met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 21st. “I’m only human, so it doesn’t feel good to hear that I look old,” he said, adding, “My approach to life is to show myself as I am.”

Opening on the 28th, ‘The CSAT: The Secret of Question Setting’ is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins a question-setting headquarters sealed off for 40 days to work on the CSAT question-setting operation, classified as a Class II national secret in South Korea. She struggles to create “problem-free questions” with no typos or grounds for dispute. The film is director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature debut. Yoo Jae-myung transforms into Moon Ju-yeol, a veteran chair of the CSAT question-setting committee.

Speaking about his chemistry with the cast, Yoo Jae-myung said, “There are all kinds of characters in the film, and I’m the one with the lowest energy among them. They all have a lot of theater experience and are incredible. Even though the parts were relatively small, the actors did a wonderful job with them. The premise in the film was that they lived together for 40 days, and we also had around 30 to 40 shoot days. We grew closer while living together and sharing meals, and our teamwork improved in keeping with the concept of the film. I hope this film helps my fellow actors become better known.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes story about filming the sauna scene with Kim Young-min. Yoo Jae-myung said, “Young-min is actually three years older than me. The problem is that he looks unbelievably young and is so cheerful; I’m the normal one (laughs). He’s genuinely gentlemanly and cool. We had fun filming together without overthinking things. (When we filmed the sauna scene,) he was in great shape, too. He worked out a little before filming, but I had a lot of scenes to shoot, so I went to bed early the night before, got up, and prepared.”

He also spoke candidly about the unintended issue of looking older than his age: “I’m only human, so it doesn’t feel good to hear that I look old (laughs). I’d look younger if I dyed my hair and took care of my skin, but my approach to life is to show myself as I am. I do wear sunscreen, though, and I don’t like going to a clinic for treatments without a real reason.”

Reporter An So-yoon | antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.