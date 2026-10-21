Yoo Jae-myung on ‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting’: “My 8-year-old son knows I’m an actor... I’m always sorry I can’t play with him enough”

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Yoo Jae-myung opened up about the practical challenges of parenting.

Yoo Jae-myung met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 21st. “My 8-year-old son does know that I’m an actor,” he said, adding, “I always feel sorry toward my son.”

Opening on the 28th, ‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting’ is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins a question-setting headquarters sealed for 40 days to prepare the “setting of CSAT questions,” a Level 2 national secret in South Korea. She scrambles to come up with “problem-free problems” with no typos or grounds for dispute. The film marks director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature debut. Yoo Jae-myung transforms into Moon Ju-yeol, a veteran chair of the CSAT question-setting committee.

Yoo Jae-myung talked about the message he hopes to convey to audiences through ‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting.’ “I think all parents, not just me, worry a lot about their children’s futures and career paths, with the CSAT as the finish line. To be honest, as a father, I’m busy working and tend not to give them enough attention. I don’t know much about it, but the CSAT as an institution carries enormous symbolic significance, doesn’t it? It’s such a sensitive issue that, rather than trying to provide a clear answer while making the film, the director wanted to show the reality of it,” he said. “Since high school seniors might feel uncomfortable watching a film with the CSAT just a month away, I hope prospective test-takers, parents, and teachers will watch it and that it will give them an opportunity to have many conversations,” he said.

Asked what kind of father he is in real life, Yoo Jae-myung said, “My son does know that I’m an actor (laughs). At home, I’m nobody. He’s still young, so I don’t think he brags at school that his dad is an actor.” He added with a laugh, “He’s 8, and because I’m away on business so often, I always feel sorry both to him and to my wife. I don’t know why I feel so sorry, but I do.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.