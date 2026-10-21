A Thriller from the Visuals Alone: Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan’s ‘Heavy Snow’ to Hit Theaters on Nov. 18, Before the Heavy Snowfall

Photo: Showbox

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] The mystery thriller ‘Heavy Snow’ (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Louis Pictures) has set its theatrical release for Nov. 18.

‘Heavy Snow’ has confirmed its theatrical release for Nov. 18 and unveiled its main trailer.

The newly released main trailer opens with Gapsu (Kim Yoon-seok), who has received a call saying his replacement is likely to arrive late, preparing for his final shift at Seolo Station. Gapsu then spots Hyeontaek (Koo Kyo-hwan), who has somehow already arrived at the station office, and murmurs, “I didn’t hear a car...” creating an eerie sense of tension.

While they are in the middle of handing over duties, the two rush to Seolo Station after discovering a mysterious body in a tunnel. When Hyeontaek insists, “We should report it to the police,” Gapsu instead points a gun at him and stands his ground.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Choi (Park Soo-young) and Officer Yang (Roh Yoon-seo), dispatched after receiving a call, are stranded by heavy snow, compounding their predicament. As the tense standoff continues, Gapsu makes the ominous remark, “Seolo Station is busy today. Isn’t it?” while Hyeontaek anxiously explains, “Please hear me out, sir.” Their relationship, in which neither can let their guard down even for a moment, leaves viewers wondering what will happen next.

‘Heavy Snow’ tells the story of a rural train station isolated by heavy snow, where a mysterious body is discovered in the presence of a stationmaster nearing retirement and his newly arrived replacement. Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Soo-young and Roh Yoon-seo star. Hong Eui-jeong, director of ‘Voice of Silence,’ and director Park Sun-woo took the helm. The film opens on Nov. 18.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.