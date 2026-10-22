“Just like the original comic by Huh Young-man”... ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ unveils original-art holder merchandise

Photo provided by CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ is holding a giveaway for moviegoers, offering merchandise featuring the original comic by Huh Young-man reproduced as is.

Starting on the 24th, the merchandise featuring Huh Young-man’s original comic reproduced as is will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to moviegoers at selected CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox locations. It is expected to be a perfect gift for people just coming out of the movie as well as longtime fans of the original comic.

The holder features a passage from the original comic reproduced as is. In the scene, Park Tae-young tells Jang Tae Young that the Ace of Spades is Lucifer and the Two of Spades is Beelzebub. The story goes on to tell how Lucifer, cast out of heaven, and Beelzebub, who ruled over hell, staked everything and settled the matter through gambling, revealing the meaning of the film’s title. The scene of Park Tae-young listing what he knows while Jang Tae Young listens is also faithfully recreated in the film through the performances of actors Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won.

The comic ‘Tazza: The High Rollers’ is a signature work by Huh Young-man, whose work has been loved by readers for an exceptionally long time among comic series in South Korea. The merchandise is also highly collectible, as audiences can see the series’ final installment in theaters and then hold a piece of the original artwork in their hands. Details about the distribution schedule and theaters are available on CJ ENM’s social media and on each theater’s website.

Meanwhile, ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s original ‘Tazza: The High Rollers’ comic series. This crime film follows Jang Tae Young, who thought he had it all thanks to his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his best friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling scene and face off in a revenge showdown. Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu star, with Choi Kook-hee, director of ‘Default’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful,’ at the helm. Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.