Yeon Sang-ho’s ultra-low-budget project ‘Paradise Lost’ lands at No. 2 on opening day, in close race with ‘Chiikawa’

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Thriller film ‘Paradise Lost’ (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) got off to a strong start, ranking No. 2 at the box office on its opening day.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), ‘Paradise Lost’ drew 20,625 moviegoers on its opening day, the 21st, and 23,987 in total, including preview screenings, placing first among South Korean films. At the overall box office, it ranked second after a close race with ‘Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island,’ which held on to the top spot, trailing by just 8,361 moviegoers. The momentum from ranking first in advance ticket sales for South Korean films before its release carried through to its opening-day numbers.

What is particularly noteworthy is that ‘Paradise Lost’ was completed on a low budget. Last year, director Yeon Sang-ho proved with ‘The Ugly,’ made on a budget in the 300 million won range, that even a low-budget film can top the box office. ‘Paradise Lost,’ which had a production budget of 500 million won, also ranked first among South Korean films on its opening day, continuing the trend of drawing audiences to theaters without a massive production budget. The achievement is all the more significant because it relied solely on the actors’ performances and the power of the story, without creatures or monsters.

Praise from audiences who have seen the film is also helping drive its box-office success. Acclaim has focused on the outstanding performances by Hyun-Ju Kim and Bae Hyun-seong, while high praise for the film has continued. Reactions saying that conversations with the people they saw the film with continue even after it ends suggest that repeat viewings and word of mouth may follow.

After opening at No. 1 among South Korean films, ‘Paradise Lost’ is expected to maintain its upward momentum at the box office over its first weekend. With praise from moviegoers spreading quickly, it is forecast to begin a full-fledged word-of-mouth run starting that weekend.

‘Paradise Lost’ is a mystery that begins when a child, now grown considerably, returns to a mother who lost her child in the disappearance of a Camping School bus nine years earlier. Hyun-Ju Kim and Bae Hyun-seong star, and Yeon Sang-ho, director of ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Peninsula’ and ‘The Ugly,’ is at the helm.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.