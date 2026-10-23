Yeon Sang-ho’s clout remains strong... ‘Paradise Lost’ tops Korean films for second straight day, set to drive opening-weekend box office

A preview screening of the film ‘Paradise Lost’ was held on the afternoon of the 12th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Actors Bae Hyun-sung and Hyun-Ju Kim, along with director Yeon Sang-ho, pose for a photo. Reporter Jung

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] The thriller ‘Paradise Lost’ (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) has made a strong start at the box office over its opening weekend.

‘Paradise Lost’ held onto the top spot among Korean films at the box office on its second day in theaters. According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), the film had drawn a cumulative audience of 38,182 as of the 22nd, ranking first among Korean films for the second day in a row.

Audience reviews are also pouring in. Many reactions describe how viewers spent their time after the screening, including, “I spent a full hour talking about the movie with someone I know” and “It’s a movie that makes you debate all night.” Since each viewer comes away with a different interpretation, the film looks set to prompt people to see it together and return for multiple viewings.

Praise is also continuing for Hyun-Ju Kim’s performance, which delicately captures the complex emotions of a mother torn between her real son, who returns after nine years, and the AI son who has been with her throughout those nine years, as well as for Bae Hyun-sung’s distinctive presence. His bold transformation creates a mysterious atmosphere and surprises audiences. Compliments for the two actors are pouring in: “The scenes where Hyun-Ju Kim lets her emotions out were great, but the look on her face as she held them back hurt even more,” “There was suspicion in her eyes, but I could also see love there, which made it even more painful,” “Has Bae Hyun-sung’s gaze always been this sharp?” and “I thought he only suited good-guy roles, but he pulls off this kind of character too.”

Meetings with audiences are continuing as well. On the 24th, Koo Kyo-hwan and Jeon So-nee, who worked with director Yeon Sang-ho on ‘Parasyte: The Grey,’ will join a special audience Q&A at Megabox Sangam World Cup Stadium. That same day, director Yeon Sang-ho, Hyun-Ju Kim and Koo Kyo-hwan will greet audiences at major theaters in Seoul.

‘Paradise Lost’ is a mystery that begins when a child who has grown up considerably returns to a mother who lost her child in the disappearance of a camping-school bus nine years earlier. The film stars Hyun-Ju Kim and Bae Hyun-sung and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose films include ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Peninsula’ and ‘The Ugly.’

Reporter Cho Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.