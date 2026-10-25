Byun Yo-han x Roh Jae-won’s TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub overcomes adults-only rating hurdle, ranks among this year’s top 7 Korean films at the box office

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub has ranked among the top seven highest-grossing Korean films of 2026.

By the morning of the 25th, TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub had drawn a cumulative audience of 1,988,714, entering the top seven highest-grossing Korean films of the year. Released on September 23, the film has built a strong box-office run through word of mouth over the past month. Now in its fifth week in theaters, it continues to draw moviegoers, buoyed by their enthusiastic support.

Above all, TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub is the highest-grossing film among those rated for adults only and released in 2026. It is also the only adults-only film to make the top 10 among Korean films released in 2026, overcoming the handicap of its rating and betting on word of mouth. The film has maintained a 93% Golden Egg Index rating on CGV since its release, demonstrating audience satisfaction. With news of its entry into the box-office top seven, audiences in their 20s and 30s are expected to turn out even more over the rest of the weekend.

Meanwhile, TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s original Tazza comic series. This crime film follows Jang Tae Young, who thought he had it all thanks to his online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and embark on a game of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Kitazawa Mayu, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, whose previous films include Default and Life Is Beautiful. Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.