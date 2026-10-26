“Afraid of looking a mess on screen? Not at all”... Lee Sun-bin of ‘The Secret of the CSAT Exam’ is so down-to-earth, how could you not fall for her? (Full story)

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Lee Sun-bin, 32, has once again established herself as a likable character through the film ‘The Secret of the CSAT Exam.’

Opening on the 28th, ‘The Secret of the CSAT Exam’ is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the exam-setting headquarters, where the headquarters is sealed for 40 days to set the CSAT questions, a task classified as a Class II state secret in South Korea. She struggles to create “problem-free questions” with no typos or grounds for dispute. The film marks director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature debut. Lee Sun-bin plays Maeng Bo-ram, an MZ-generation Korean-language teacher who ends up at the CSAT exam-setting headquarters because of an administrative error and approaches the work with genuine concern for her students.

Speaking with Sportschosun ahead of the film’s release, Lee Sun-bin said, “When people around me ask, ‘What’s your next movie?’ I tell them, ‘The Secret of the CSAT Exam.’ Once they hear the title, they say the subject matter is so unusual and that they’ve never seen anything like it. I was also unfamiliar with stories about the CSAT question-setting committee, so that aspect really appealed to me.” She added, “I had no idea the committee members stayed together for 40 days while writing the questions. I thought there was a separate company hired by the government to do it, and I realized how ignorant I’d been.”

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio Co., Ltd.

A former track-and-field athlete, she also showed off her athletic ability by performing the running scenes in the film with ease. Lee Sun-bin said, “I did so little athletic activity that it was almost embarrassing to call myself a former athlete. In elementary school, if you were the best in your class and came first among the girls, the PE teacher would pick you right away.” She continued, “I took part in competitions held in my city, and I also competed as part of a team. My mom and dad say that my older brother and I were never made to practice specially before sports day, but whenever we took part, we came in first. I don’t know why we’re both such good runners.”

She also opened up about the challenges of filming the running scenes. Lee Sun-bin said with a laugh, “Running scenes didn’t used to be difficult to film, but these days I think they’re a bit tough because of my stamina. I didn’t want it to look predictable, like something out of a youth drama. I wanted to run like Maeng Bo-ram, so I deliberately lifted my knees higher and tried to run harder.”

A still from ‘The Secret of the CSAT Exam.’ Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio Co., Ltd.

Lee Sun-bin caught the eye with her hair tied tightly back and an unadorned look. She said, “Nobody made me look bad. It was all just what was written in the script.” She added, “But somehow, even without trying very hard, I ended up looking frumpy. I thought, ‘What is this?’ but then I liked it, because that look felt like Maeng Bo-ram.”

Asked whether she was afraid of looking a mess on screen, Lee Sun-bin said, “Honestly, if you look at the films I’ve made so far, there are hardly any roles where I looked pretty. So I wasn’t afraid or uncomfortable about looking bad.” She continued, “Still, I didn’t know I could look this much of a mess. I didn’t even have grime makeup or heavy makeup in this film. Working on ‘The Secret of the CSAT Exam’ gave me confidence, and I felt I could show people a more versatile side of myself. I wasn’t particularly worried about anything, but the one thing I was worried about was my friends teasing me too much. They took screenshots after watching the trailer and showed them to me, so I said, ‘You’re coming to the premiere to watch the movie anyway, aren’t you? The trailer is where I look my best.’ My appearance is always up and down. I eat and go about my life the same way, but some days I look great, and other days I look really rough. At some point, I just came to accept my face as it is. Everyone said they were shocked when I first appeared on screen and laughed every time my nostrils flared, so I thought, ‘I guess friends really are friends.’”

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin’s partner, Lee Kwang Soo, has been getting an enthusiastic response since opening a Bubble account on the 1st. Asked whether she had subscribed to Lee Kwang Soo’s Bubble, Lee Sun-bin laughed and said, “I hadn’t even thought of subscribing in the first place. In a way, I guess I’m subscribed to his personal Bubble account.” Speaking about how actively he communicates with fans, she added, “It’s really great. I was chatting with fans on Bubble before I came here today, too. Bubble is the only way to keep in regular touch with fans. I don’t perform, and I don’t think there are many opportunities unless I hold a fan meeting, so I’m happy just to have this chance to communicate with them.”

Some fans who saw Lee Kwang Soo’s Bubble messages jokingly responded, “Don’t date a boyfriend who contacts you less than Lee Kwang Soo does.” Lee Sun-bin said, “How can one person be everyone’s ideal type? If the standard is set too firmly by one person, wouldn’t men with different personalities feel left out?” She added, “I hope lots of people find love.”

Speaking about Lee Kwang Soo’s usual texting habits, she expressed her affection for him, saying, “We both send each other a lot of messages. We’re both the type to tell each other everything in detail, so it doesn’t feel awkward. I think he’s also really good to his fans. I wonder how long they must have been waiting.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.