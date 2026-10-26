“We did a good job after all”... Yoo Jae-myung makes even an unlikeable character likable in ‘Suchulbi’ (Full story)

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Yoo Jae-myung, 53, has set aside his gravitas for a while and returned with a cheerful character in the film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions.’

Opening on the 28th, ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins a question-setting headquarters sealed off for 40 days to prepare questions for the CSAT, a Class II national secret in South Korea. Maeng Bo-ram scrambles to create “problem-free questions” with no typos or grounds for complaint. The film is director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial-film directorial debut. Yoo Jae-myung transforms into Moon Ju-yeol, a veteran question setter and chair of the CSAT question-setting committee.

Ahead of its release, ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was officially invited to the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, where it met audiences. Asked how he felt about the film’s release, Yoo said, “I took a mock exam in Busan, then another at the press screening, and now I feel like I’m about to take the real test. I’m very nervous and excited.” He added, “We worked hard to shoot the film on a tight schedule and a small budget, but I’m grateful just that it’s going to be released. The audience response has also been very positive, so we’re quite proud of ourselves and are half excited, half worried.”

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio

Yoo previously revealed at an earlier press screening that he had turned down the role once. Asked why, he said, “I’ve taken on a variety of roles over the years, and I played a villain in ‘Stranger,’ didn’t I? Early this year, I also worked on ‘Love Me’ with Yoon Se-ah, playing a down-to-earth, warm and devoted father. From the moment I read the script for ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions,’ I found it fresh and fun, but I had reservations because Moon Ju-yeol has an off-putting image and some rather obnoxious sides to him. It wasn’t so much that I wanted to avoid the project altogether as that I felt the pressure of figuring out how to portray him well. The direction and comedic elements in the film don’t clearly resolve the issues or provide answers, but I found it compelling that they show both sides of our times. So I decided to take the role. Throughout the film, I found myself thinking—and this may sound embarrassing—‘We did a good job after all.’” He expressed his satisfaction with the film.

Still from ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions.’ Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio

Asked about working with the cast, he said, “There are all kinds of characters in the film, and I’m the least energetic one among them. They’ve all done a lot of theater and are incredible actors. Even those with relatively small roles did a wonderful job with everything they had. The story is built around the idea that the characters live together for 40 days, and we also had around 30 to 40 shooting days. Living together and sharing meals brought us closer, and our teamwork grew in keeping with the concept of the film. I hope this project helps my fellow actors become better known.”

He also shared some behind-the-scenes stories about filming the sauna scene with Kim Young-min. Yoo said, “Young-min is actually three years older than me. The problem is that he looks impossibly young and is so cheerful; I’m the normal one (laughs). He’s genuinely gentle and cool. We had fun filming together without overthinking it. He was in great shape for the sauna scene, too. He worked out before filming, while I had a lot of scenes to shoot, so I went to bed early the night before and got up to prepare.”

He also spoke candidly about the unintended issue of looking older than his age: “I’m only human, so I don’t feel good when people say I look old (laughs). Dyeing my hair and taking care of my skin might make me look younger, but my approach to life is to show myself as I am. I do wear sunscreen, though, and I’m not keen on going to a clinic for procedures.”

Photo courtesy of BY4M Studio

Yoo talked about the message he hopes to convey to audiences through ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions.’ He said, “Like me, all parents probably worry a lot about their children’s futures and career paths, with the CSAT as the finish line. To be honest, as a father, I’m so busy working that I don’t give my child as much attention as I should. I may not know much about it, but the symbolism attached to the CSAT as an institution is enormous, isn’t it? It’s such a sensitive issue that the director wanted to show what’s happening rather than try to provide a clear answer.” He added, “For high school seniors, watching a film with only a month to go before the CSAT might feel like too much. I hope prospective test takers, parents and teachers will see it and have many conversations about it.”

Asked what kind of father he is in real life, Yoo said with a laugh, “My son does know that I’m an actor. But I’m nothing special at home. He’s still young, so I don’t think he brags at school about his dad being an actor.” He continued, “He’s eight, and because I travel for work so often, I’m always sorry to him and to my wife. I don’t know what I’m so sorry about, but I am.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.