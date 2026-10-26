“The only adults-only-rated film this year to surpass 2 million admissions”... ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ celebrates surpassing 2 million admissions

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ surpassed 2 million cumulative admissions just one day after entering the top seven highest-grossing Korean films of 2026.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ surpassed 2 million cumulative admissions on the 26th. It was just one day after the film entered the top seven highest-grossing Korean films of 2026. It is the only film released in 2026 rated for audiences 19 and over to have surpassed 2 million admissions.

Since its preview screenings, ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ has continued to be praised as the most entertaining film in the ‘Tazza: The High Rollers’ series since the first installment. Word of mouth has remained strong even after the Chuseok holiday, drawing audiences for five consecutive weeks. Its CGV Golden Egg index stands at 93%, maintaining the highest audience satisfaction among films competing at the same time.

Audiences in their 20s and 30s have driven the film’s box-office success. According to CGV ticketing data, people in their 30s accounted for 31%, the largest share of any single age group, while audiences in their 30s and younger made up 60% of the total. Audience reviews continue to pour in, including “The immersion is no joke,” “So this is what revenge is like,” and “Immersion, catharsis, stress relief—all 100 points.” Even now, after five weeks in theaters, moviegoers continue to turn out to see the film.

Meanwhile, ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ is a film adaptation of the final installment in Heo Young-man’s original ‘Tazza: The High Rollers’ comic series. This crime film follows Jang Tae Young, who thought he had it all through his online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young—who shares his name and took everything from him—as they meet again in the global gambling world and embark on a round of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed ‘Default’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful.’ Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.