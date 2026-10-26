Yeon Sang-ho’s Low-Budget Project Scores Again... ‘Paradise Lost’ Surpasses 100,000 in Its Opening Week

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The thriller film ‘Paradise Lost’ (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) drew a cumulative audience of 100,000 in its opening week, scoring a box-office hit.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), ‘Paradise Lost’ recorded cumulative admissions of 104,886, surpassing 100,000. After topping advance ticket sales among Korean films before its release and opening at No. 1 at the Korean box office on its first day, the film carried that momentum through its opening weekend.

Even before its release, ‘Paradise Lost’ drew attention at home and abroad, receiving invitations in succession to festivals in Toronto and Busan, as well as the Hawaii International Film Festival. It had already earned recognition for its artistic merit and competitiveness, with advance sales in 118 countries worldwide.

Director Yeon Sang-ho previously said of the film, “I used to feel compelled to clearly convey my thoughts to the audience,” adding, “This time, I made it thinking it might be good to leave room for free interpretation.” The direction, which prompts audiences to think of their own answers rather than offering one, is also clearly reflected in viewers’ reactions after watching the film.

Audience reactions focus on the tension the film creates. Reviews continue to highlight the psychological pressure felt even in quiet moments, as in, “Even though it’s just a scene of people talking, I get so tense that I keep shifting in my seat.” Another notable response says, “When Hyun-Ju Kim gets suspicious, I do too; when she’s shaken, I’m shaken too,” describing how the viewer was drawn right into the protagonist’s emotions.

Meetings with audiences will continue into the second week. On the 31st, director Yeon Sang-ho and Hyun-Ju Kim are scheduled to visit major theaters in Seoul, greet audiences on stage and meet them in person.

‘Paradise Lost’ is a mystery that begins when a child who has grown up considerably returns to a mother who lost her child in the disappearance of a camping school bus nine years earlier. Hyun-Ju Kim and Bae Hyun-seong star in the film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose films include ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Peninsula’ and ‘The Ugly.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.