‘Hope’ leads with 10 nominations in big showdown against ‘The King’s Warden,’ which drew 16.93 million moviegoers; nominees announced (Roundup)

[Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun] After a year of Korean films full of joy and sorrow, 18 South Korean films that made audiences laugh and cry are set to gather at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the country’s top film festival representing South Korean cinema, has announced the South Korean films and individuals shortlisted for honors for their work on this year’s big screen.

The nominations reflect the results of an expert panel and the first round of online voting, held from the 13th to the 25th of this month. Nominees were announced in 15 categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best New Director, Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress, Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Screenplay, Best Music, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and the Technical Award.

Five films will compete for Best Picture: ‘Colony,’ ‘Master of the World,’ ‘Assassin(s),’ ‘The King’s Warden’ and ‘Hope.’ The directors of those films—Na Hong-jin of ‘Hope,’ Yeon Sang-ho of ‘Colony,’ Yoon Ga-eun of ‘Master of the World,’ Jang Hang-jun of ‘The King’s Warden’ and Hur Jin-ho of ‘Assassin(s)’—will also go head-to-head for Best Director.

The most-nominated film is ‘Hope,’ directed by Na Hong-jin, with nominations in 10 categories. Along with its Best Picture and Best Director nominations, Zo In-sung, Eum Moon-suk and Jung Ho-yeon were named nominees for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best New Actress, respectively. The film is also nominated for Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Music, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and the Technical Award, giving it a chance to win across several categories.

Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love,’ which drew attention as his first collaboration with Netflix, received nominations in eight categories. Jang Hang-jun’s ‘The King’s Warden,’ the year’s runaway box-office leader with 16.93 million moviegoers, received seven, while Yeon Sang-ho’s new zombie blockbuster ‘Colony’—from the zombie genre maestro—received six. ‘Possible Love’ stands out in particular, with Sul Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, and Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, spanning all four leading and supporting acting categories. ‘Master of the World’ and ‘Assassin(s)’ are each vying for awards in five categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

‘The Journey to Gyeongju,’ ‘Good News,’ ‘Once We Were Us,’ ‘Salmokji,’ ‘Wild Thing’ and ‘Pavane’ each received nominations in four categories, while ‘Humint’ received three. Following ‘Yeoreumui Kamera’ and ‘Chungchungchung,’ each nominated in two categories, ‘Godangdo’ joined the Best New Director nominees, ‘Nundongja’ the Best Actress nominees and ‘Tazza: Belzebub-ui Norae’ the Best New Actor nominees. A total of 18 films are now represented on this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards nominee list.

Audiences will also take part in selecting the final winners through voting. Online voting opens on November 2 in the CelebChamp app, a mobile platform. Voting will cover 16 categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best New Director, Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress, Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Screenplay, Best Music, Best Art Direction, Best Editing, the Technical Award and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award. The online vote tallied in the app will carry the same weight as one vote from a professional juror.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will announce the final winners on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido. The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast on KBS2.

<47th Blue Dragon Film Awards Nominees>

▶ Best Picture: Colony, Master of the World, Assassin(s), The King’s Warden, Hope

▶ Best Director: Na Hong-jin (Hope), Yeon Sang-ho (Colony), Yoon Ga-eun (Master of the World), Jang Hang-jun (The King’s Warden), Hur Jin-ho (Assassin(s))

▶ Best Actor: Koo Kyo-hwan (Once We Were Us), Park Hae-il (Assassin(s)), Sul Kyung-gu (Possible Love), Yoo Hae-jin (The King’s Warden), Zo In-sung (Hope)

▶ Best Actress: Go Ah-sung (Pavane), Moon Ga-young (Once We Were Us), Shin Min-a (Nundongja), Lee Jung-eun (The Journey to Gyeongju), Jeon Do-yeon (Possible Love)

▶ Best Supporting Actor: Koo Kyo-hwan (Colony), Oh Jung-se (Wild Thing), Eum Moon-suk (Hope), Minho (Assassin(s)), Zo In-sung (Possible Love)

▶ Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin-rok (Colony), Park Ji-hyun (Wild Thing), Chang Hye-jin (Master of the World), Jeon Mi-do (The King’s Warden), Cho Yeo-jeong (Possible Love)

▶ Best New Director: Kwon Yong-jae (Godangdo), Kim Mi-Zo (The Journey to Gyeongju), Seong Seureoun (Yeoreumui Kamera), Lee Sang-min (Salmokji), Han Chang-rok (Chungchungchung)

▶ Best New Actor: Moon Sang-min (Pavane), Moon Ji-hoon (Tazza: Belzebub-ui Norae), Jihoon Park (The King’s Warden), Lee Jong-won (Salmokji), Joo Min-hyung (Chungchungchung)

▶ Best New Actress: Kim Si-a (Yeoreumui Kamera), Seo Su-bin (Master of the World), Lee Yeon (The Journey to Gyeongju), Jang Da-a (Salmokji), Jung Ho-yeon (Hope)

▶ Best Cinematography and Lighting: Possible Love, Colony, Good News, Hope, Humint

▶ Best Screenplay: Possible Love, The Journey to Gyeongju, Good News, Master of the World, The King’s Warden

▶ Best Music: Possible Love, Once We Were Us, Wild Thing, Pavane, Hope

▶ Best Art Direction: Good News, Assassin(s), The King’s Warden, Pavane, Hope

▶ Best Editing: Possible Love, Good News, Once We Were Us, Hope, Humint

▶ Technical Award: Colony (special makeup), Salmokji (sound), Wild Thing (costumes), Hope (visual effects), Humint (stunts)

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.