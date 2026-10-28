‘Possible Love’ star Jeon Do-yeon nominated for Gotham Award for Lead Performance...a boost for Oscar race, too

On the 25th, a production presentation for the film Possible Love was held at Hotel Naru Seoul - MGallery in Mapo, Seoul. Jeon Do-yeon strikes a pose. Mapo = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.08.25/

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Jeon Do-yeon has been nominated for Best Lead Performance at the 38th Gotham Awards for the film Possible Love, directed by Lee Chang-dong.

Jeon Do-yeon has been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Performance category at the 38th Gotham Awards, to be held in Manhattan, New York City, in the U.S., on November 30.

The Gotham Awards is an awards ceremony that has invited original works distinguished by their artistry, craftsmanship and creativity, and is one of the major events that herald the start of the U.S. Academy Awards season.

Jeon Do-yeon will vie for the Best Lead Performance trophy alongside global stars including Mahershala Ali, Julianne Moore, Gillian Anderson, Andrew Scott, Ian McKellen, John Malkovich and John Turturro. Possible Love has been nominated in three categories in total: Best Lead Performance, Best International Film and Best Screenplay.

Even before the Gotham Awards nominations were announced, major overseas media outlets and critics had already taken note of Jeon Do-yeon's chances of winning Best Actress at the 99th Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter praised her, saying, “Jeon Do-yeon defined an era of Korean cinema,” and, “It is hard to imagine anyone other than Jeon Do-yeon playing Mi-ok.” The Los Angeles Times also said, “Jeon Do-yeon's performance is more than worthy of being named one of the year's best.”

Possible Love is a story about two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. It is director Lee Chang-dong's first new film in eight years, following Burning (2018). It will be released on Netflix on November 6.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.