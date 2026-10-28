‘The Final Interview’ Director Kim Jeong-hun: “The actors’ faces are the mise-en-scène in this film”

The press and distribution screening for the film The Final Interview was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Director Kim Jeong-hun is being interviewed. Yongsan—Reporter

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Kim Jeong-hun discussed what he considered important while directing The Final Interview.

At the press and distribution screening for The Final Interview, held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, director Kim Jeong-hun said, “I tried not to miss the actors’ expressions, and I made this film thinking that the actors’ faces were the mise-en-scène.”

Opening on November 4, The Final Interview is about six applicants gathered at a final interview who discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations from each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Jeong-hun, whose credits include The Accidental Detective and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure.

Asked how he felt ahead of the release, director Kim said with a laugh, “Maybe because of the film’s title, I feel like I’m at an interview, and I’m nervous.”

On what he focused on as a director, he said, “What I paid the most attention to was the applicants’ emotional journeys as they sought to get accepted, rather than the interview room as a space or its atmosphere.” He added, “I tried not to miss the actors’ expressions, and I filmed the movie with the idea that the actors’ faces were the mise-en-scène.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.