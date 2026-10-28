Kim Jae-won on his big-screen debut in “The Final Interview”: “I worked twice as hard to deliver a nuanced performance”

A press and distribution screening of the film “The Final Interview” was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Kim Jae-won is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Bak

[Sportschosun | Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Jae-won shared his thoughts on making his big-screen debut with the film “The Final Interview.”

At a press and distribution screening of “The Final Interview” held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Kim Jae-won said, “Since audiences will see the film on the big screen, I thought it would require nuanced acting, so I prepared twice as hard.”

Set for release on November 4, “The Final Interview” follows six applicants gathered at a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing each applicant’s disclosures, leading them to suspect one another and descend into confusion. It is directed by Kim Jeong-hun, whose credits include “The Accidental Detective” and “The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure.”

Kim Jae-won and Bae Gang-hee made their big-screen debuts with “The Final Interview.” Kim Jae-won, who plays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind, said, “Until now, I’ve introduced myself to viewers through series and dramas. Since audiences will see a film on the big screen, I thought it would require nuanced acting, so I prepared twice as hard. After countless rehearsals and discussions with the director, we built it scene by scene.” He added, “Because I worked so hard on it, it felt like a distinctive project.”

Bae Gang-hee, who plays Cha Ju-won, a perfectionist with impeccable credentials, said, “Since this is my screen debut, it feels unfamiliar and fascinating to see my face on the big screen.” She added, “There must be many viewers who are still unfamiliar with me, and I hope this will be a turning point that helps me make a lasting impression on the public.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.