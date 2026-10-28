'Final Interview' Cho Yi-hyun and Kim Jae-won: “Our romantic chemistry? 200 out of 100”

A press and distribution screening of the film 'Final Interview' was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Cho Yi-hyun and Kim Jae-won are being interviewed. Yongsan =

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actors Cho Yi-hyun and Kim Jae-won shared their thoughts on performing a romance in the film 'Final Interview.'

At a press and distribution screening of the film 'Final Interview' held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Cho Yi-hyun and Kim Jae-won said, “We had great chemistry,” adding, “200 out of 100.”

Set for release on November 4, 'Final Interview' tells the story of six applicants gathered at a final interview who begin to suspect one another and fall into confusion after finding mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. The film is directed by Kim Jeong-hun, who helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Goblin Flag,' among other films.

Cho Yi-hyun, who plays Moon Hye-in, an observer who calmly assesses situations, said, “When I played Moon Hye-in, I deliberately tried to make my performance more enigmatic, so that she might seem like someone who could be suspected of being the culprit. I had many conversations with the director to find the right balance.”

On her romantic chemistry with Kim Jae-won, she expressed satisfaction, saying, “We had great chemistry. Even though he was younger than me, he looked after me a lot. I’m also quite shy around people, but he approached me first, which made it easy for me to act. We could talk comfortably even when we had difficult scenes.”

After hearing this, Kim Jae-won said, “The chemistry between us was 200 out of 100. I’d like to try acting in a proper romance with her in another project.” He added, “I also felt like we were one big family with the other actors. The interview room was a set, but at some point it began to feel like our hideout, rather than a place we went to work every day.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.