'Final Interview' star Kang You-seok: “A bright, considerate mood-maker? It was all fake, actually”

A press screening for the film 'Final Interview' was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Kang You-seok is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.28/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kang You-seok shared his thoughts on playing a character with a twist in the film 'Final Interview.'

At the press screening for 'Final Interview' held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Kang You-seok said, “I previously described Hee-chan as a mood-maker, but I actually thought it was all fake.”

'Final Interview,' opening on November 4, is about six applicants gathered for a final interview who begin to suspect one another and fall into confusion after finding mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. It is directed by Kim Jeong-hun, who helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure,' among others.

Kang You-seok plays Lee Hee-chan, a naturally gifted mediator with a laid-back air, who holds the key to the story's twist. He said, “I had described Hee-chan as a very bright and considerate mood-maker, but I actually thought it was all fake. In particular, he never showed a sincere side in front of his friends—not once. He was dissatisfied with the company system and his friends, so I played him thinking that he wasn't sincere for a single moment.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.