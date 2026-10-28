“I’ll do both cat and dog ears”... Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won and Bae Gang-hee on ‘Final Interview’; stage greetings to look forward to, too (Roundup)

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Director Kim Jung-hoon, Kang You-seok, Bae Gang-hee, Cho Yi-hyun and Kim

[Reporter Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun] The film ‘Final Interview’ draws viewers in with suspense that keeps them glued to the screen from beginning to end.

A press and distribution screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Actors Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Kang You-seok and Bae Gang-hee, along with director Kim Jung-hoon, attended.

Set for release on November 4, ‘Final Interview’ follows six applicants gathered for a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Jung-hoon, who helmed ‘The Accidental Detective’ and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure,’ among others.

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Director Kim Jung-hoon gives an interview. Yongsan District = Reporter Park

Director Kim, who helmed the film, began by sharing how he felt ahead of its release: “Maybe because of the film’s title, I feel as if I’m at an interview, and I’m nervous.”

Asked what he focused on in directing, he explained, “What I paid the most attention to was the applicants’ emotional journeys as they sought to pass, rather than the interview room as a space or its atmosphere. I tried not to miss the actors’ expressions, and I filmed the movie thinking of the actors’ faces as the mise-en-scène.”

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Cho Yi-hyun gives an interview. Yongsan District = Reporter Park Jae-man, /

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Cho Yi-hyun and Kim Jae-won give an interview. Yongsan District = Reporter Park

Cho Yi-hyun, who plays Moon Hye-in, a calm observer who assesses situations, said, “When playing Moon Hye-in, I deliberately tried to make my performance more enigmatic, so that people might suspect her of being the culprit. I had many conversations with the director to find the right balance.”

On her romantic chemistry with Kim Jae-won, she added, “We had great chemistry. Even though he was younger, he looked after me a lot. I’m also quite shy around people, but he approached me first, which made it easy for me to act. We could talk comfortably even when we had difficult scenes.”

After hearing this, Kim Jae-won said, “My chemistry with her is 200 out of 100. I’d like to act in a proper romance with her in another project.” He added, “It felt like one big family with the other actors, too. The interview room was a set, but at some point it started to feel like our hideout rather than somewhere we went to work every day.”

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Kim Jae-won gives an interview. Yongsan District = Reporter Park Jae-man, /

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Bae Gang-hee gives an interview. Yongsan District = Reporter Park Jae-man, /

Kim Jae-won and Bae Gang-hee made their big-screen debuts with ‘Final Interview.’ Kim, who plays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind, said, “Until now, I’ve met viewers through series and dramas. Since a film is watched on a huge screen, I thought it would require more detailed acting, so I prepared twice as hard. After countless rehearsals and discussions with the director, we built the film one scene at a time.” He added, “After working so hard on it, the film felt especially meaningful to me.”

Bae Gang-hee, who plays Cha Joo-won, a perfectionist with impeccable credentials, said, “Since this is my screen debut, it feels unfamiliar and fascinating to see my face on such a big screen.” She added, “There may be many audience members who aren’t familiar with me yet, and I hope this will be a turning point that helps me make a lasting impression on the public.”

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Kang You-seok gives an interview. Yongsan District = Reporter Park Jae-man, /

Kang You-seok plays Lee Hee-chan, a natural mediator with an easygoing side, and portrays a character who holds the key to a twist in the story. He said, “Earlier, I described Hee-chan as a very cheerful, considerate mood-maker, but I actually thought it was all fake. He never showed a sincere side in front of his friends. I wanted to expose their secrets deliberately to create a twist later on. Hee-chan was dissatisfied with the company’s system and his friends, so I played him as someone who was never sincere, even for a moment.”

Shin Seung-ho also showed a new side as Baek Seung-bin, a tough, action-oriented leader whose grit was forged through exercise, while Kwak Dong-yeon played Jeon Yo-han, a strategist whose true intentions are hard to read.

A press screening of the film ‘Final Interview’ was held on the 28th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won and Kang You-seok give an interview. Yongsan District

Finally, asked about her hopes ahead of the release, Cho Yi-hyun stressed, “Our film’s strongest weapons are its chemistry and energy. It’s rare to get to make a film with actors around the same age like this, and it was a great opportunity for me, too. I took part with gratitude. I hope that energy reaches the audience. We’ll meet viewers at the stage greetings, and we’re preparing to share plenty of our energy with them then, too.” Kim Jae-won brought a laugh with his confident promise: “I’ll do my best at the stage greetings, too. I’ll show you both dog ears and cat ears.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.