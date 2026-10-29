“See for yourself and judge” pays off as “Assassin(s)” reaches break-even and stages a comeback

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller “Assassin(s)” (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media Corp.) has surpassed 3.4 million admissions, crossing the break-even threshold.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC)’s integrated ticketing system, “Assassin(s)” had drawn a cumulative 3,401,825 admissions as of 7 a.m. on the 29th, surpassing its break-even point. After drawing 3 million moviegoers just 20 days after its release, the film went on to rank among the top four Korean box-office hits of 2026, demonstrating its exceptional staying power at the box office. It held the No. 1 spot at the weekly Korean-film box office for five consecutive weeks, through its fifth week in theaters, and continued its long run before reaching the break-even point in its sixth week—a significant milestone.

What makes this achievement especially noteworthy is that it goes beyond box-office figures: it is the result of the film’s intrinsic power and audiences’ voluntary choice. Since its release, the film has prompted a range of perspectives and interpretations, as audiences have gone to theaters to engage with its story and share their individual impressions. By taking up the questions the film poses from their own perspectives, forming their own judgments and sharing their reactions, audiences have helped make this success a reminder of the value of a theater culture in which films can be freely enjoyed and evaluated.

At the heart of the film’s box-office success are its solid craftsmanship and strong word of mouth. Hur Jin-ho’s delicate yet meticulous direction, the compelling performances of Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, among others, and the suspenseful investigative narrative combine to deliver a highly satisfying experience. In particular, the story, which adds cinematic imagination to real events, draws audiences in as if they were piecing together the truth themselves, helping drive the film’s success.

The enthusiastic response the film has received at leading international festivals has also boosted “Assassin(s)”’s momentum. After being named a runner-up for the International Audience Award at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, it achieved the distinction of becoming the first Korean film in 22 years to be selected as the opening film of the 37th Singapore International Film Festival. With every seat sold from its opening-film screening through its second screening, “Assassin(s)” demonstrated the strong interest of local audiences. A festival programmer praised it as “one of the notable achievements of Korean cinema today,” and the film has earned recognition for its artistic merit around the world, beyond Korea. It has also been successively invited to the 28th Rio de Janeiro International Film Festival, the 21st Paris Korean Film Festival and the 46th Hawai‘i International Film Festival. At the Paris Korean Film Festival, every seat sold out within three minutes of tickets going on sale, further cementing the film’s presence on the world stage.

“Assassin(s)” dramatizes the shooting and killing of First Lady Yuk Young-soo during President Park Chung-hee’s congratulatory address at the 29th Liberation Day Ceremony, held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974. The film follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding the shooting of the first lady, an incident that shocked South Korea, and the people behind it. It stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, and is directed by Hur Jin-ho, whose films include “Christmas in August,” “One Fine Spring Day” and “Moss.”

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.