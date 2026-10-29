Acclaimed Actress Bae Jong-ok Takes on Horror Thriller for the First Time, 42 Years After Her Debut, with 'Perfect House'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Bae Jong-ok will take on horror for the first time, 42 years after her debut, with the thriller film 'Perfect House' (directed by Jeong Yong-gi and produced by Film Company Take).

Since making her debut as a specially recruited TV actress at KBS in 1985, Bae Jong-ok has been a mainstay of Korean television drama, crossing boundaries between genres and characters in works ranging from 'Men of the Bath House,' 'Lies,' 'More Beautiful Than a Flower' and 'Worlds Within' to the sitcom 'Why Can't We Stop Them.' From grounded, everyday performances to sharp charisma and warmth infused with humor, she has shown a different side in each production and built her own distinctive acting world.

Her challenges on the big screen continued as well. She broadened her acting range with diverse roles in films including 'Portrait of a Young Man,' 'Walking to the Sky,' 'Jealousy Is My Power,' 'The Most Beautiful Goodbye in the World' and 'Innocence.' She won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 29th Grand Bell Awards for 'Portrait of a Young Man' and Best Actress in Film at the 29th Baeksang Arts Awards for 'Walking to the Sky.' For 'Innocence,' she took home the Best Supporting Actress award at the 26th Chunsa International Film Festival for her role as Hwa-ja, a mother gradually losing her memory. She also won the Producer's Award at the SBS Drama Awards for 'My Man's Woman' and Best Actress at the MBC Drama Awards for 'Park Jung-geum, the World's Greatest Beauty,' earning steady recognition on both the small and big screens.

Bae Jong-ok has kept up a nonstop pace, with projects including 'Mr. Queen,' '60 Days, Designated Survivor,' 'Snow White Must Die – Black Out,' 'The Art of Sarah' and 'We Are All Trying Here.' Even after taking on countless genres and characters over more than 40 years, there was still one genre she had yet to try: horror.

Bae Jong-ok's latest choice, 'Perfect House,' is drawing fresh attention as the first grounded horror thriller she has taken on in her acting career.

In the film, Bae Jong-ok plays Geum-rim, the owner of the perfect house, who has refined taste and an air of elegance. She treats Gyubin (Jang Gyu-ri), who has nowhere to go, warmly, like family. But as strange events begin to unfold in the house that had seemed perfect, Geum-rim's kindly demeanor, too, starts to take on a different cast. Bae builds subtle tension into everyday acts of kindness and warmth, shaping Geum-rim into a character whose true intentions are hard to read—not merely another figure in a horror film.

“I chose 'Perfect House' because it cleverly captures the desires and hopes of the younger generation and explores them in an intriguing way through the horror genre. It's my first horror film, but I felt it had an appeal different from that of conventional horror,” Bae Jong-ok said, explaining why she decided to take on the challenge for the first time in her acting career.

'Perfect House' tells the story of a university student who moves into a luxury apartment on extraordinary terms, begins living with its elegant owner and encounters strange events. The film stars Jang Gyu-ri, Bae Jong-ok and Kim Min-cheol, and is directed by Jeong Yong-gi, who helmed 'The Ghost of Oksu Station.' It opens on November 25.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.