Lee Sun-bin comedy rides word of mouth; ‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting’ ranks No. 1 among Korean films opening around the same time

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The comedy film ‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting’ (directed by Lee Yong-jae and produced by Joy Rabbit) got off to a strong start at the box office, buoyed by word of mouth on its opening day.

Set at a question-setting headquarters sealed for 40 days to set questions for the CSAT, a process classified as a Level 2 state secret in South Korea, ‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting’ had drawn anticipation with its inventive premise and comedic ensemble of acclaimed actors. On its opening day, it ranked No. 1 at the box office among Korean films released around the same time and No. 3 overall.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), the film drew 14,332 moviegoers on its opening day, the 28th, for a cumulative total of 16,919, including preview screenings. It was warmly embraced by audiences from the moment it opened, rising to the top of the box office among Korean films released around the same time and making a strong impression as a new comedy box-office contender this fall.

‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting’ is also drawing attention for the enthusiastic word of mouth among moviegoers who have seen it in theaters. Audiences who watched the film on its opening day showered it with praise, calling it “moving to watch a teacher struggle within an imperfect system,” “as warm as coming across a two-point question,” “Oh, I laughed so much—it’s been a long time since I’ve seen such a genuinely fun Korean movie,” “so timely and delightful that I lost track of time,” “such a well-made film that you want to circle it on the answer sheet,” “the essence of rhythmic black comedy,” and “the acting chemistry of actors who excel at their craft—what more is there to say? It’s the best.” The film is winning a strong response as a must-see that audiences should catch in theaters this fall.

‘The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting’ is about the chaotic misadventures of a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins a question-setting headquarters sealed for 40 days to set questions for the CSAT, a process classified as a Level 2 state secret. The film stars Lee Sun-bin, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Young-min and Jeon Seok-ho, and marks the directorial debut of writer Lee Yong-jae, who wrote the screenplay for ‘In Our Prime.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.