'Heavy Snow' Kim Yoon-seok: "Koo Kyo-hwan is like Peter Pan; I sensed his childlike innocence the moment I first saw him"

The production presentation for the film Heavy Snow was held on the 30th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Koo Kyo-hwan and Kim Yoon-seok are posing for photos. Yongsan—Reporter Bak

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Yoon-seok praised his junior colleague Koo Kyo-hwan, with whom he worked on Heavy Snow after Mogadishu.

At the production presentation for Heavy Snow, held on the 30th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Kim Yoon-seok said, "Koo Kyo-hwan is just like Peter Pan," adding, "I sensed his childlike innocence the moment I first saw him."

Set for release on the 18th, Heavy Snow is a mystery drama that unfolds at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall, when a mysterious body is discovered in front of Kapsu, the stationmaster nearing retirement, and Hyeontaek, his new successor. The film is directed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of Voice of Silence, and emerging filmmaker Park Sun-woo.

Kim Yoon-seok plays Kapsu, the stationmaster nearing retirement after devoting his life to Seoro Station. He delicately portrays the character’s subtle emotional changes as he faces unexpected events after welcoming a new station worker as his successor. He expressed his satisfaction, saying, "This is something I always say, but I was drawn to the strength of the screenplay and decided to take part in this film. Literally, this film has been stripped of all the excess, leaving only the essential bones. I feel like it’s been a long time since I’ve come across a work like this."

His reunion with Koo Kyo-hwan, following their 2021 film Mogadishu, has also drawn anticipation. Kim Yoon-seok said, "Koo Kyo-hwan is Peter Pan the moment he takes off his glasses. I like him both as an actor and as a person. I like people who still have a childlike innocence, and even when they’re 70 or 80, you can see it in their eyes and facial expressions. I first met Koo Kyo-hwan in Morocco while filming Mogadishu, and I sensed that innocence as soon as I saw him. We quickly became close on set, without any formality. Even when we met again a few years later, it felt as comfortable as if we’d seen each other the day before. We went through a lot of hardship while filming with Koo Kyo-hwan, but those difficult moments felt fun. Now they’ve become memories we can laugh about," he said.

Koo Kyo-hwan replied, "If I’m Peter Pan, then you’re just like Tinker Bell." Kim Yoon-seok laughed and said, "That’s ridiculous (laughs). I’d like to pass Tinker Bell on to MC Park Kyung-rim."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.