'Heavy Snow' director Hong Eui-jeong: “Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan are a genius-and-oddball pairing... such a treat”

A press event for the film “Heavy Snow” was held on the 30th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Koo Kyo-hwan, director Hong Eui-jeong and Kim Yoon-seok pose for photos. Yongsan = Reporter

[Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun] Director Hong Eui-jeong shared her thoughts on working with actors Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan on the film “Heavy Snow.”

At a press event for “Heavy Snow” held on the 30th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, director Hong Eui-jeong said, “The pairing of Kim Yoon-seok and actor Koo Kyo-hwan is a combination of a genius and an oddball,” adding, “It’s so much fun and such a treat.”

Set to open on the 18th, “Heavy Snow” is a mystery drama set at a rural train station isolated by heavy snow. It unfolds when a mysterious body is discovered in front of Gap-su, the stationmaster nearing retirement, and Hyeon-taek, his new successor. Hong Eui-jeong, director of “Voice of Silence,” and emerging director Park Sun-woo helm the film.

Director Hong said, “I was a fan of Kim Yoon-seok and actor Koo Kyo-hwan. In particular, I’d watched a lot of Yoon-seok’s work since I was young. When we’re working on the film, having meetings and talking things over is work, but when he’s working in front of the monitor in time with the action sounds, I find myself clutching my head in amazement. I get to discover new sides of him that I didn’t know before. Yoon-seok is truly someone the word ‘genius’ suits. He quickly assesses situations and comes up with brilliant ideas. He also has an incredible capacity for knowledge. He’s practically a living encyclopedia of film history. Whenever I explain a reference to him, he remembers and tells me what year the film was released, who the cinematographer was and who starred in it. Several times, he’s even told me the original title and what title the film was released under in South Korea. Whenever I didn’t know something, I’d go straight to him and ask,” she said, unable to hide her admiration.

Continuing, she praised Koo Kyo-hwan, saying, “He’s an oddball in a positive sense. Anyone who’s worked with actor Koo Kyo-hwan knows this, but he’s a strange person. Even when I casually delivered a stock line I’d picked up from interacting with people, he’d come back with an answer I never expected. Rather than him studying those lines separately, I think it’s just in his DNA. The pairing of a genius and an oddball is such a fun and satisfying one, so I feel really lucky.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.