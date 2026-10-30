‘NEW’s theater brand’ CINE Q continues to grow, achieving both higher attendance and improved profitability

Photo courtesy of CINE Q

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] CINE Q, the theater business affiliate of content and media group Next Entertainment World (NEW), chaired by Kim Woo-taek, is continuing to grow amid the theater market’s recovery in 2026, achieving both audience growth above the market average and improved profitability.

The renewed vitality in the theater market, sparked early this year when the film The King’s Warden surpassed 10 million moviegoers, continued with the box-office success of Hollywood blockbusters during the summer peak season. As highly anticipated Korean and international films, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, drew audiences to theaters, the recovery across the industry became more pronounced. In this market environment, CINE Q recorded growth in both attendance and revenue and also returned to profitability, making progress in improving its business fundamentals.

▶ Audience growth above the market average, with revenue expansion and improved profitability

CINE Q’s cumulative attendance from January to August 2026 rose by about 42% from the same period a year earlier. This exceeded the overall theater market’s attendance growth rate of 29% over the same period, with growth particularly pronounced during the peak season of July and August. In August alone, attendance increased by about 83% year over year, substantially outpacing the overall market’s 45% growth and providing a starting point for growth in the second half of the year.

Revenue also continued to grow. In particular, August revenue rose by at least 50% year over year, driving top-line growth alongside the increase in attendance. Cumulative revenue from January to August was up 30% from the same period a year earlier. Operating profit also turned from a loss to a profit on a cumulative basis for January through August. These results are significant because they show not only quantitative growth in attendance and revenue but also a tangible improvement in profitability.

▶ Expanding the network with new locations and building a foundation for sustainable growth

Alongside strengthening the operational competitiveness of its existing locations, CINE Q is working to expand its network by securing new sites. In July, it unveiled the Daegu Gyeongsan location, converting an existing theater to the CINE Q brand; the site is now thriving. It plans to open a new location in Gyeonggi Province in November and, in December, to expand customer access through openings in various formats, including operating the Hyundai Engineering & Construction DH Bangbae community cinema. The strategy is to broaden its business base by diversifying its operating models to suit regional demand and site characteristics, rather than focusing solely on large-scale theaters, while pursuing greater efficiency at existing locations and expanding into new areas to secure medium- and long-term growth drivers.

CINE Q CEO Lee Kyung-sun said, “This year, as audiences continue to flock to theaters for domestic and international box-office hits, CINE Q is delivering results in revenue growth and improved profitability,” adding, “We will continue to enhance customer satisfaction and our business competitiveness through a differentiated moviegoing experience.”

Meanwhile, NEW plans to respond flexibly to market changes and expand the foundation for sustainable growth by drawing on a diverse portfolio—including directly operated theaters, theaters operated under management agreements and small cinemas—to improve the efficiency and stability of its theater business.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.