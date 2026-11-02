Lee Sun-bin-starrer 'The CSAT: The Secret of Question Setting' surpasses 70,000 in its opening weekend, cruising at No. 3 overall at the box office

The press screening for 'The CSAT: The Secret of Question Setting' was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Lee Sun-bin poses for photos. Yongsan = Reporter Park

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The comedy film 'The CSAT: The Secret of Question Setting' (directed by LEE Yong-jae, produced by Joy Rabbit) is cruising after settling into third place overall at the box office.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System on the 2nd, the film drew 44,800 moviegoers from the 30th of last month through the 1st (cumulative total: 71,768), taking third place overall at the box office and first among South Korean films released during the same period, and is now gaining full-fledged momentum. After ranking first in advance ticket sales among South Korean films even before its release and dominating the South Korean film box office from its opening day, it has maintained its box-office success through its opening-weekend performance, firmly establishing itself as the most talked-about film in autumn theaters as the CSAT season approaches.

The biggest driving force behind the film's success is undoubtedly the wave of word-of-mouth generated spontaneously by people who have actually seen it. Captivated by the good-natured laughter that fills the screen and its relatable, realistic themes, audiences are sharing glowing, heartfelt reviews, demonstrating support across a broad range of generations, from teenagers to working adults.

In response to the audience's enthusiastic support, the stars of 'The CSAT: The Secret of Question Setting' made a successful tour of major theaters in Seoul for stage greetings during the film's opening weekend on October 31 and the 1st. They made eye contact with moviegoers, shared their cheerful energy and gave fans generous attention, bringing a lively atmosphere to the theaters. Riding this momentum, they are expected to meet audiences again at stage greetings for the second week, scheduled for the 7th, and continue the film's long theatrical run with an energetic promotional relay by the cast.

'The CSAT: The Secret of Question Setting' follows the chaotic adventures of a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters, sealed off for 40 days to set the CSAT questions, a task classified as a Level 2 national secret. The film stars Lee Sun-bin, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Young-min and Jeon Seok-ho, and marks the directorial debut of writer LEE Yong-jae, who wrote the screenplay for 'In Our Prime.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.