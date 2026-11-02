The audience has the casting vote... Online voting begins to decide the winners

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The casting vote that determines the Blue Dragon Film Awards winners belongs, as ever, to the audience.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will begin online voting on the CelebChamp app, a mobile platform, on the 2nd to select the final winners.

Voting will take place in 16 categories in total, with different closing dates for each. Voting in 10 categories—including Best Film, Best Director, Best New Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best New Actor and Actress, and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award—will remain open until midnight on the 24th. Voting in the other six categories—including the Cinematography and Lighting Award, Screenplay Award, Music Award, Art Direction Award, Editing Award, and Technical Award—will close first, at midnight on the 12th.

The final winners in the 15 categories other than the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award will be decided by combining the results of the professional judges' panel and the online vote. The overall online voting result will carry the same weight as the vote of one professional judge.

The Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award will go to four people in total: two men and two women. Of these, one man and one woman will be selected solely on the basis of the CelebChamp online voting results. The other man and woman will be selected by combining the results of the CelebChamp vote with votes from Sportschosun's reporters and experts.

Every year, the Blue Dragon Film Awards operates a “named-judge system,” releasing the judges' list and results after the ceremony. By taking into account both experts' evaluations and the audience's views, it continues its tradition of fair and transparent judging.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido and is scheduled to be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.