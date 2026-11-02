Son Suk-ku to Play a Husband Who Reveres Park Bo-young in Kang Hyeong-cheol’s New Film ‘If I Were with You’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The romantic comedy ‘If I Were with You’ (directed by Kang Hyeong-cheol and produced by SidusHQ and Heyday Production) has completed casting actors Son Suk-ku and Park Bo-young and begun production.

Director Kang Hyeong-cheol, who has consistently delivered films that appeal to audiences across generations and captivate their eyes and ears, including ‘Scandal Makers,’ ‘Sunny,’ ‘Tazza: The Hidden Card,’ ‘Swing Kids’ and ‘Hi-Five,’ will take on the romance genre for the first time with his new film ‘If I Were with You.’ Loved by audiences for the upbeat energy, warm perspective on his characters and stylish use of music in each of his films, Kang is set to tell a new story that expands beyond romantic comedy into adventure, built around the unusual concepts of kissing and a time loop.

Son Suk-ku, who has made a distinctive impression in a range of projects, from the films ‘Troll Factory’ and ‘The Roundup’ to the dramas ‘Nine Puzzles,’ ‘A Killer Paradox,’ ‘D.P.,’ ‘My Liberation Notes’ and ‘Be Melodramatic,’ plays Jigyeong, a devoted husband who reveres Oseong, his wife, with whom he fell in love at first sight. Having drawn attention for his characteristically realistic acting, Son transforms in this film into a sympathetic character who is unexpectedly separated from his wife during a cruise and left alone in an unfamiliar land, where he struggles to get back to her. The role is sure to draw the attention of prospective moviegoers.

Park Bo-young plays Oseong, a lovable, energetic wife who is left alone on the cruise ship and does everything she can to reunite with her husband. The film is especially meaningful because it reunites her with director Kang Hyeong-cheol 18 years after ‘Scandal Makers,’ which earned Park the moniker ‘the nation’s little sister.’ Park has demonstrated a wide acting range in films such as ‘On Your Wedding Day’ and ‘Concrete Utopia,’ and dramas including ‘Gold Land,’ ‘Our Unwritten Seoul’ and ‘Light Shop,’ delivering performances of considerable depth. Attention is now focused on the chemistry she will create with Son Suk-ku, with whom she is working for the first time.

Filming is continuing both in Korea and at locations in Singapore, Thailand and elsewhere. Against the backdrop of a large cruise ship and exotic scenery, colorful mise-en-scène and a spectacular story will unfold rhythmically, promising a cinematic experience that engages all five senses.

“As time goes by, each film feels more precious. I will cherish the experience of beginning production today and do my best to bring audiences an enjoyable experience,” director Kang Hyeong-cheol said.

Artwork for the ‘If I Were with You’ screenplay book, created in collaboration with illustrator Hai-ssu, who has built a devoted fan base with a distinctive style, was also unveiled. The artwork depicts the two protagonists in a sequence of movements as they struggle with their own circumstances, finally meet and share a passionate kiss, adding wit and vitality.

“When I first read the screenplay, I felt a light, rhythmic flow, as if I were listening to lively music, and I enjoyed working on it from start to finish,” illustrator Hai-ssu said. “I think it will be a film that leaves vivid, memorable scenes in the hearts of many audience members,” the artist added, expressing anticipation for the film.

‘If I Were with You’ is a fantasy romantic comedy about a mysterious couple who cannot face the next day without kissing once a day. After an unexpected separation during a cruise, they set out in search of the most longed-for kiss of their lives. The film stars Son Suk-ku and Park Bo-young and is directed by Kang Hyeong-cheol, whose films include ‘Scandal Makers,’ ‘Sunny,’ ‘Tazza: The Hidden Card’ and ‘Hi-Five.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.