Cho Yi Hyun x Kim Jae-won’s ‘Final Interview’ Is Making Waves, Ranks No. 1 in Overall Advance Bookings Two Days Before Release

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery film ‘Final Interview’ (directed by Kim Junghoon and produced by Covenant Pictures) has claimed the No. 1 spot in advance bookings amid a buzz that is anything but ordinary.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), ‘Final Interview’ ranked No. 1 in overall advance bookings as of 10:15 a.m. on the 2nd.

Ahead of its release, ‘Final Interview’ has topped advance bookings and is drawing anticipation for its fresh blend of the relatable subjects of job hunting and interviews with the mystery genre, its tightly woven suspense, and its unpredictable plot. In particular, Asakura Akinari, author of the original novel and someone who has described themself as “a longtime fan of Korean films,” expressed high expectations for the Korean adaptation and its film version. Vivid reviews from moviegoers saying the film is best enjoyed without spoilers have also continued to fuel advance-booking excitement.

Audiences who saw the film early at preview screenings responded enthusiastically to its psychological battle in a locked room, where no one can tell what will happen next. They also lavished praise on the powerful performances and explosive chemistry of the popular up-and-coming actors, who engage in a fierce acting showdown.

A remake of Asakura Akinari’s novel ‘Six Lying University Students,’ ‘Final Interview’ tells the story of six applicants gathered for a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and descend into confusion. The film stars Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok, KWAK DONG YEON, and Bae Gang-hee. It is directed by Kim Junghoon, whose credits include ‘Petty Romance,’ ‘The Accidental Detective,’ and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.’ The film opens on the 4th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.