'Final Interview' Cho Yi Hyun: “Didn't Refer to the Japanese Original; Director Said, ‘Let’s Make Something of Our Own’”

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Cho Yi Hyun talked about the process of making the film 'Final Interview.'

Cho Yi Hyun met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 2nd and said, “We deliberately didn't refer to the Japanese original. Instead, I wanted to create something of our own with the other actors and the director.”

'Final Interview,' which opens on the 4th, is about six applicants gathered at a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and descend into confusion. It was directed by Kim Junghoon, who also helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.' Cho Yi Hyun plays MOON Hyein, an observer who calmly assesses the situation.

Asked how she felt about the film's upcoming release, Cho Yi Hyun said, “I was very excited to be releasing a film after such a long time,” adding, “I'm grateful that we can release it right after filming it this year. It's not easy to release a film so quickly, is it? That's why I'm so happy.”

Asked what first drew her to the project, she said, “There aren't many projects where I can work with actors my age, so this was a great opportunity. I was positive about it even before reading the script for the first time.” She added, “The actors I'd be working with were great, too, and from the moment the offer first came in, I approached it thinking, ‘It would be great to film this.’”

'Final Interview' is based on the novel 'Six Lying College Students' by Japanese author Akinari Asakura. Asked whether she had referred to the original, Cho Yi Hyun replied, “I actually asked the director whether it would be a good idea to refer to the original. It's based on a novel, and there's also a Japanese film. But the director said we shouldn't refer to it separately and should make it in our own style, so I didn't refer to it separately.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.