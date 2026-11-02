‘Final Interview’ Cho Yi Hyun: “♥ Kim Jaewon is tall, so he seemed much more like the older brother between us... Our chemistry is 200 out of 100”

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Cho Yi Hyun shared her thoughts on her romantic chemistry with Kim Jaewon in the film ‘Final Interview.’

Cho Yi Hyun met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 2nd. “Kim Jaewon is tall, so he seemed much more like an older brother than I did,” she said. “I’d also give our romantic chemistry 200 out of 100.”

Opening on the 4th, ‘Final Interview’ tells the story of six applicants gathered at a final interview who begin to suspect one another and fall into confusion after finding mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. It was directed by Kim Junghoon, who also helmed ‘The Accidental Detective’ and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.’ Cho Yi Hyun plays Moon Hyein, an observer who calmly assesses the situation.

Cho Yi Hyun drew attention last weekend with her cute fan service for audiences during a stage greeting for ‘Final Interview.’ She expressed her satisfaction, saying, “Maybe because it had been so long since I’d done a stage greeting, the culture had changed a lot. It was a fun experience to go out and try doing memes, and to wear both cat ears and dog ears. Since the audience liked it, I found myself wanting them to ask me to do even more.”

In particular, she had high praise for Kim Jaewon among the cast: “I noticed during the stage greetings, too, that he takes good care of the people around him. For example, when I was about to pick up a bottle of water from the floor, he’d immediately open it and hand it to me. Maybe because he’s tall, he somehow felt like an older brother (laughs). He’s so thoughtful, and I heard he actually has an older sister, so I thought, ‘That must be why he’s so good to his older sister and older brothers.’ Just yesterday, I told Kim Jaewon, ‘It’d be so nice to have a younger brother like you.’”

Earlier, Kim Jaewon had also rated his romantic chemistry with Cho Yi Hyun “200 out of 100.” In response, Cho Yi Hyun said, “I’m so grateful he said such nice things. Jaewon and I are actually the same age, so I think we could work together in a romantic pairing in another project. He’s such a good actor, so I’d give him the same score: 200 out of 100.”

Kwak Dongyeon is currently serving in the military and was unable to join the promotional events for the release of ‘Final Interview.’ Cho Yi Hyun affectionately said, “Dongyeon is in the military, you know. I joked around a lot in the group chat, saying things like, ‘Serve well and come back safely,’ ‘Where are you?’ and ‘When are you coming back?’ I really felt the absence of the guys during the stage greetings. The day before yesterday, Bae Gang-hee, Kim Jaewon and I did one together, and Kang You-seok joined us yesterday. I was so happy even when just one more person came, so I thought it would be great if Kwak Dongyeon and Shin Seung-ho could come too. I miss the guys.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.