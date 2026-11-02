'Final Interview' Cho Yi Hyun: “I’m a fatalist... Even as a rookie, I went into auditions feeling at ease”

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Cho Yi Hyun talked about how she succeeds in auditions.

Cho Yi Hyun met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 2nd and said, “I’m a complete fatalist. Early in my career, when I auditioned, I would check my horoscope for the day and put myself at ease.”

'Final Interview,' opening on the 4th, is about six applicants gathered at a final interview discovering mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. It was directed by Kim Junghoon, who also helmed 'The Accidental Detective' and 'The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.' Cho Yi Hyun plays MOON Hyein, an observer who calmly assesses the situation.

Like MOON Hyein in 'Final Interview,' Cho Yi Hyun also went through numerous auditions and built a varied filmography. She said, “I’m a complete fatalist. Early in my career, I used to check my horoscope for the day before auditions (laughs). Since I go into the audition room feeling more at ease, I think the directors and other people involved may have looked favorably on me. Even if I didn’t get the part, I went in thinking it was already not meant to be. So I wasn’t extremely nervous, and going in with a relaxed mindset was my secret tip.”

Asked about the pressure she feels as an actor over whether a project will be a hit, she opened up candidly: “The reason I believe in fate is that even if a project does well, I think, ‘I’m grateful. This was a project destined to do well,’ and if it doesn’t, I tell myself, ‘It can’t be helped.’ I don’t try to get too excited, even when I’m happy, and I don’t like falling into sadness either. I deliberately try to keep myself at ease.”

In an interview for her previous project, Cho Yi Hyun expressed a desire to “shed her cute image.” Asked whether she still felt the same way, she replied, “I realized I act cute way too much at stage greetings. I don’t think I’ll be able to shake off my cute image just yet (laughs). Fans like it, so I want to keep showing them that side of me. If they want to see a more mature side, I’ll show it then.”

Finally, 'Final Interview' was also a welcome opportunity for Cho Yi Hyun to portray both a student and an adult. She said with a laugh, “I’m 28, and getting to wear a school uniform is a privilege. I’m not at all sad that I look young. 'Final Interview' was a project that let me show both an adult role and a student role. I’m taller than people might expect, too. I made my debut when I was 19, turning 20, and grew from 161 cm to 163 cm. Even now, I sleep 13 hours or more a day.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.