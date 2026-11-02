Bae Gang-hee on “Final Interview”: “At Last, My Screen Debut—Seeing My Face on the Big Screen Made the Release Feel Real”

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Bae Gang-hee shared her thoughts on making her screen debut with the film “Final Interview.”

Bae Gang-hee met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 2nd. “I felt embarrassed seeing my face on the big screen,” she said. “Only then did it really sink in that the film was about to be released.”

“Final Interview,” which opens on the 4th, is about six applicants gathered for a final interview who begin to suspect one another and are thrown into confusion after finding mysterious envelopes containing each applicant’s revelations. It was directed by Kim Junghoon, who also helmed “The Accidental Detective” and “The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.” Bae Gang-hee played Cha Juwon, a perfectionist with an impeccable résumé.

Asked how she felt about making her screen debut with “Final Interview,” Bae Gang-hee said, “Since this is my screen debut, I was nervous and tense.” She added, “During filming, I focused entirely on acting, but lately I’ve also been working hard on promotions and wondering how I can convey my sincerity to more people.”

On what led her to join the film, she said, “I auditioned for the role of Cha Juwon and was cast.” She added, “I found the script immersive from the moment I first read it. Rather than following just one incident, the characters’ psychology and relationships made me even more curious about what would happen next.”

Asked how it felt to see her face on screen for the first time, Bae Gang-hee replied, “The screen is really huge, and it was embarrassing when my face was shown in close-up. Seeing it on the screen, it hit me: ‘Oh, I played Cha Juwon, and the film is really coming out.’”

Asked about her own secret to passing auditions, she said, “If I think of an audition as a place where I’m being subject to a definitive evaluation, I can’t help but tense up while acting. When I think of the people watching my acting as individuals in their own right, and myself as an individual in my own right, I feel less nervous. I still audition these days, so I always approach them with a strong sense of earnestness. I think viewers may also deeply relate to the earnestness of the characters in our film.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.