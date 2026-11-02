‘Final Interview’ Bae Gang-hee: “Going head-to-head with Shin Seung-ho? I want to push forward with some intensity, too”

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[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Bae Gang-hee shared her thoughts on filming a confrontation scene with Shin Seung-ho in the film ‘Final Interview.’

Bae met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 2nd and said, “Shin Seung-ho’s voice carried so well that I wanted to raise my volume, too, and come at it with some intensity.”

‘Final Interview,’ which opens on the 4th, follows six applicants gathered at a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Junghoon, who helmed ‘The Accidental Detective’ and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure,’ among other films. Bae plays Cha Juwon, a perfectionist with impeccable credentials.

Bae went head-to-head with Shin Seung-ho, who plays her rival Baek Seung-bin. “For the audition, I focused on the scene where the characters pour out their emotions after Baek Seung-bin’s envelope is revealed. I put all my energy into it and showed them how sincere I was. My eyes tend to get very bloodshot and red when I get angry or draw on my emotions, and the director seemed quite interested in whether those physical symptoms were intentional,” she said.

Recalling her on-set chemistry with Shin Seung-ho, she said, “The energy was great when I acted with him on set. His voice was so powerful it could make the set vibrate, and his gaze was overwhelming. Since I’m usually calm, I thought I should raise my vocal volume a little and bring more intensity to the scene.”

She also recalled the atmosphere on set: “I don’t remember it very well, but when it came to acting, I just went with my instincts.” She added, “It was easy to communicate with Shin Seung-ho. I don’t know how he felt about it, but both of us acted instinctively. We had a brief discussion when we worked out the scene together, but we didn’t separately coordinate our acting tones. We just played off each other in a raw, unfiltered way.”

Finally, she discussed what she did to bring the character of Cha Juwon to life. Bae said, “Rather than being a perfectionist, Cha Juwon is someone who has to be perfect. I wanted the question of why she had no choice but to make that particular choice to feel convincing. She may seem rational and sharp on the outside, but of the six applicants, she is the one whose emotions are most deeply shaken. I didn’t want to show that through big gestures; I paid close attention to small details like her gaze and breathing. I also wanted to portray her defense mechanisms—the fact that she is afraid to reveal her emotions and dislikes being hurt.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.