‘Young Lee Sa-ra’ Bae Kang-hee: “‘The Glory’ is a work I’m grateful for because it made people remember me” (‘Final Interview’)

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Bae Kang-hee expressed her special affection for The Glory, one of the projects she appeared in.

Bae Kang-hee met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 2nd and said, “The Glory is a work I’m grateful for because it made a lasting impression of me as an actress.”

Opening on the 4th, Final Interview is about six applicants gathered at a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. It was directed by Kim Junghoon, who helmed The Accidental Detective and The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure, among other films. Bae Kang-hee played Cha Ju-won, a perfectionist with an impeccable résumé.

Unlike her cool beauty image in her work, Bae Kang-hee caught people’s attention by showing a girlish side in real life. “People have often felt a big gap between the characters I’ve played and the way I normally speak,” she said. “I find acting so much fun, and it feels like solving a difficult problem. I started with the hope that someone might find comfort after watching a project I was in. That’s still a big dream I want to fulfill as an actor.”

Bae Kang-hee made her mark with audiences by playing young Lee Sa-ra in the Netflix series The Glory. “The Glory is a work I’m grateful for because it made a lasting impression of me as an actress. All the actors I worked with on it were around my age, too, so we occasionally keep in touch and remain close,” she said.

Asked what kind of actor she ultimately wanted to become, she replied, “I want to connect with audiences in a friendly way through Final Interview. I want to be an actor who makes people curious to see my different sides. I hope you’ll look forward to my acting. I didn’t major in acting, but I keep experimenting, challenging myself, and continuing to study the craft.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.