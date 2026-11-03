Kim Jae-won on Final Interview: “One biological older sister is enough... Cho Yi Hyun feels like a cute younger sibling”

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Jae-won shared his thoughts on building romantic chemistry with Cho Yi Hyun in the film Final Interview.

Kim Jae-won met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 3rd and said, “I get the feeling that Cho Yi Hyun is like a cute younger sister,” adding, “Next time, I’d like to do a traditional melodrama and a romantic comedy.”

Opening on the 4th, Final Interview is about six applicants gathered at a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. The film was directed by Kim Junghoon, who helmed The Accidental Detective and The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure. Kim Jae-won plays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind.

Asked how it felt to make his screen debut with Final Interview, Kim Jae-won said, “Since this is my first film, I feel like I’ve taken on a new genre,” adding, “I’m nervous but excited about whether I’ll be able to reach audiences in a convincing way. I have mixed feelings.”

He also spoke about what led him to join the film. “When I first received the screenplay, I heard that some of the actors had already been cast,” he said. “The script itself was so absorbing, and I thought it would be meaningful to take on a film in this genre as my first.”

He also talked about the acting choices he made to create his own version of Han Jin-woo. Kim Jae-won said, “When filming a movie, I tried to bring a different emotional tone from when I’m filming a drama. A drama has to unfold over a longer stretch, but a movie has to fit everything into two hours in a compact way, doesn’t it? Since I’d be facing the audience on a big screen, I thought every movement shouldn’t look too big. The character I played, Han Jin-woo, is restrained, so I tried to bring that quality into my performance.”

In an interview the previous day, Cho Yi Hyun had said that among the six applicants, Kim Jae-won was the one whose real-life self most closely matched his character. Hearing this, Kim Jae-won said, “Cho Yi Hyun’s kind and gentle side is also similar to Moon Hyein. Yoo-seok hyung is also like Hee-chan in a good way. Hee-chan has a twist in the latter half, but early on he’s energetic and bright, and very affectionate. Yoo-seok hyung also helped set the mood on set.”

On the fresh romance scenes with Cho Yi Hyun, he said, “I trusted the director on set and did my best to act wholeheartedly. It may come across differently to different viewers, but since the film is a mystery, I didn’t want the romance to be the main focus.” He added, “There was a height difference, but thankfully Yi Hyun wore high heels, and I spread my legs a bit too, so I think our two-shots turned out better than I expected.”

Asked what it would be like to have an older sister like Cho Yi Hyun in real life, Kim Jae-won said, “I do have an older sister, but one is enough (laughs). Yi Hyun feels like a cute younger sister. I’m actually younger than her, but while filming and promoting with her, I got to see her signature cuteness and lovable side.” He added, “If we get the chance someday, I’d like to do a traditional melodrama with her and work with her in a romantic comedy too. Communication on this set was really easy, so I’d like to work with her again on another project. We had great chemistry.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.