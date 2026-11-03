Kim Jae-won of ‘Final Interview’ after Shin Hye-sun, Kim Go-eun and Cho Yi Hyun: ‘I’d love to work with Park Eun-bin’

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Jae-won reflected on his success as “the nation’s favorite younger boyfriend.”

Kim Jae-won met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 3rd and said, “I get everything except the love of my actual older sister,” adding, “Next, I’d like to meet Park Eun-bin and work with her.”

Set to open on the 4th, ‘Final Interview’ follows six applicants gathered at a final interview who discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and descend into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Junghoon, who also helmed ‘The Accidental Detective’ and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.’ Kim Jae-won plays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind.

Kim Jae-won has played romantic leads opposite older women—Shin Hye-sun in the Netflix series ‘The Art of Sarah’ and Kim Go-eun in TVING’s original series ‘Yumi’s Cells Season 3.’ He said, “I get everything except the love of my actual older sister (laughs). She’s too embarrassed to say it, but she gives me a lot of support. She got married recently, and I was glad to see her after a long time (laughs). I prepared a wedding gift with gratitude in my heart, and made sure it was something she wouldn’t be disappointed with,” he said proudly.

Asked whether his thoughtful and kind personality was influenced by his older sister, Kim Jae-won replied, “Having an older sister probably keeps you in line. I think people with older sisters are often told they’re sensitive, while male actors with older brothers are often told they’re bold.”

Asked how he builds convincing chemistry with older actresses, he said, “I’m much more comfortable with older women in real life, too. Regardless of gender or experience, I keep appropriate boundaries and joke around so the atmosphere doesn’t get stiff. If you approach people slowly, things generally go smoothly. All the senior colleagues I’ve met so far have been kind and have opened up to me, too. I think approaching them honestly is better for getting them to open up than making an artificial effort to impress them too much.”

Asked if there was an older actress he’d like to meet in the future, Kim Jae-won smiled and replied, “I’d like to meet Park Eun-bin.” Kim Jae-won will star opposite Park Eun-bin in MBC’s new drama ‘Wild Flowers Bloom in the Palace.’

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.