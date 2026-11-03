Kim Jae-won: ‘Music Bank’ bank president? ‘Highly satisfied, and proud to see my dancing improve’

Photo courtesy of NEW

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Jae-won shared how he feels about meeting fans as the “bank president” of Music Bank.

Kim Jae-won met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 3rd and said, “I feel proud of myself as my dancing improves while I host Music Bank.”

Opening on the 4th, Final Interview follows six applicants gathered at a final interview as they discover mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and plunging them into confusion. The film is directed by Kim Junghoon, who also helmed The Accidental Detective and The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure. Kim Jae-won plays Han Jin-woo, an idealist who approaches the world with an open mind.

Since February this year, Kim Jae-won has been active as the “bank president” of KBS’s Music Bank. “I’m highly satisfied. I feel proud of myself as my dancing improves. I started working in this field because I like the feeling of being loved when I stand in front of people. Fans come to Music Bank every Friday, so I can feel their love directly. As an actor, I show people an edited version of myself, so I think there’s some difference,” he said. “That’s probably why my bright side comes out at movie stage greetings and on Music Bank.”

Asked whether he practices dancing separately for Music Bank, Kim Jae-won replied with a laugh, “I don’t practice dancing separately. Some people have said that after seeing me get a little better at dancing, they actually stopped watching. I think many people expect me to dance awkwardly, like a stiff robot.”

Finally, asked about plans for stage greetings for Final Interview, he said, “If the box-office results are good, the atmosphere will be good, and I think there may be more fan service or events as the atmosphere at the venue improves. I’ve never said what kind of box-office result I’m hoping for, but it would be nice to hear that it has passed. I hope not only the actors but also the production staff can be happy together.” He made clear how earnestly he was hoping for a good result.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.