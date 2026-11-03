Son Ye-jin: “Sharing the award with ♥Hyun Bin is an even greater honor... a joyous occasion for our family”

Handprinting ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin pose. Yongsan | Reporter Park Jae-man / 2026.11.03/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actress Son Ye-jin recalled the time she shared an award with her husband, Hyun Bin.

At the handprinting event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul, Son Ye-jin said, “Sharing the award with my husband is an even greater honor, and it’s a joyous occasion for our family.”

The event was attended by the winners of last November’s 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards—Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon—who took time to relive the excitement of their wins.

Son Ye-jin won Best Actress for her role as Miri in No Other Choice, in which she steps up to protect her family’s everyday life despite the crisis of her husband’s unemployment. It was her second Blue Dragon Film Awards Best Actress trophy, 17 years after My Wife Got Married.

Son Ye-jin said, “When I debuted, one of my dreams was, ‘Please let me never have to audition,’ and ‘Please let me win the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actress.’ When I won for My Wife Got Married, I thought I had fulfilled my dream, but winning Best Actress again almost 20 years later felt even more like a dream.”

She added candidly, “It’s such an honor to share the award with my husband this time, and I wondered if something like this would ever happen again. It’s a joyous occasion for our family. In so many ways, the Blue Dragon has given me a great honor. Strangely, before receiving an award, I used to say, ‘Awards are a matter of luck,’ but the more I receive, the more I want to win. Rather than waiting 20 years to win another, I’ll make a good film so I can win one sooner, before long.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on Wednesday, November 25.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.