Son Ye-jin on husband Hyun Bin's struggles filming 'Harbin': “I had it harder after giving birth”

Handprinting ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, / 2026.11.03/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Son Ye-jin recalled Hyun Bin's experience while filming 'Harbin.'

At the handprinting event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul, Son Ye-jin said, “Hyun Bin was having a hard time while filming 'Harbin,' but I thought I had it harder because it hadn't been long since I gave birth.”

The event brought together Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon, winners of the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards held last November, to look back on the excitement of their wins.

Hyun Bin won Best Actor for his profound portrayal of An Jung-geun's convictions and human struggles in 'Harbin.' Delicately expressing his resolve for independence and the heavy responsibility behind it, he earned his first-ever Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actor. He also took home the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award, making him a double winner.

Hyun Bin laughed and said, “It suddenly struck me that a whole year had already passed. Holding this event brought back each moment from when I received the award back then. It made me feel excited and happy again for the first time in a long while. When I received the award, I felt like my heart was going to jump out, but I'm not nervous today.”

Above all, since he was portraying a real person in 'Harbin,' he must have had a great deal to consider in carrying the weight of a historical figure while also convincingly portraying the man's inner life.

Hyun Bin recalled filming, saying, “I thought it was remarkable that Ahn Jung-geun, at the young age of 30, had such thoughts and acted for his country. Throughout filming, I kept wondering, ‘Would I be able to do it if I were in his place?’ and I think that's how I approached the shoot. The final scene was him going up to the execution platform. After it ended, everything came rushing at me at once, and I had a hard time for quite a long time.”

Speaking about that time, his wife Son Ye-jin laughed and said, “It hadn't been long since I gave birth, so I had it harder. Hyun Bin had lost a lot of weight then. I knew it was difficult to portray such a challenging historical moment, but I told him, ‘I have it harder.’” She nodded and added, “I think those moments helped us become mature actors and parents.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 (Wednesday) at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.