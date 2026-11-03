Park Ji-hyun: “I want to be in a girl group with Son Ye-jin and Kim Do-yeon... I’ve already tried a co-ed group”

The Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. Park Ji-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun begin making their handprints with cheerful expressions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun /2026.11.3/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Park Ji-hyun hoped to form a new girl group lineup.

Park Ji-hyun said at the handprint ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul, “I’d like to try being in a girl group with Son Ye-jin and Kim Do-yeon.”

The event was attended by the winners of last November’s 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards—Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon—and gave them a chance to relive the joy of their wins.

In Hidden Face, Park Ji-hyun played Miju, a cellist whose inner thoughts are difficult to read. She revealed the character’s desires and obsession, building tension in the film, and went on to win Best Supporting Actress.

Park Ji-hyun said, “It feels strange to think that a year has passed. When I received the award back then, it felt like a dream, but leaving my handprints is making it feel real only now. It’s meaningful to be able to leave my name and handprints in the history of Korean cinema. I want to leave more of my own footsteps in Korean film history in the future.”

This year, she also showed a side completely different from her intense appearance in Hidden Face with Wild Thing. Park Ji-hyun said, “Since I played an idol who dances, I was grateful to see so many people follow along with the choreography.”

Asked to put together an idol group from among the six people at the event, she replied, “I think it might be nice to make a three-member girl group with Son Ye-jin and Kim Do-yeon. I think we’d do well,” adding, “Since I’ve already tried a co-ed group, I think I’d like to try a girl group.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on Wednesday, November 25.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.