Hyun Bin: “When I won last year, my heart nearly leaped out of my chest... I’m not nervous today”

The Blue Dragon Film Awards handprinting ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. Son Ye-jin, who has taken part in a handprinting ceremony before, is sharing some tips with Hyun Bin. Jung Jae-kun, reporter,

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Hyun Bin recalled winning the Best Actor award at last year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards.

At the handprinting event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I’PARK Mall in Seoul, Hyun Bin said, “When I received the award, it felt like my heart was going to leap out of my chest,” adding, “I’m not nervous today.”

The event brought together the winners of last November’s 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards—Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon—to relive the emotion of receiving their awards.

Hyun Bin won Best Actor for his deeply nuanced portrayal of An Jung-geun’s convictions and human struggles in Harbin. He delicately conveyed An’s determination to achieve independence and the heavy responsibility behind it, earning his first-ever Best Actor award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. He also took home the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award, making him a double winner.

Hyun Bin laughed and said, “It really struck me that a whole year had already gone by. Doing this event brought back every moment from when I received the award back then. It made me feel excited and happy again for the first time in a while. When I received the award, it felt like my heart was going to leap out of my chest, but I’m not nervous today.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 (Wednesday) at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.