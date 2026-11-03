“To think a year has already passed since the win...” Hyun Bin to Kim Do-yeon leave their handprints of honor (Full story)

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon pose for a photo. Yongsan District = Reporter Park

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Last year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards winners looked back on the joy of their wins and left their handprints of honor.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony was held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Last year’s winners in attendance included actors Hyun Bin (Best Actor), Son Ye-jin (Best Actress), Lee Sung-min (Best Supporting Actor), Park Ji-hyun (Best Supporting Actress), Ahn Bo-hyun (Best New Actor) and Kim Do-yeon (Best New Actress).

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon make their handprints. Yongsan District = Reporter Park

Those who shared the joy of winning last year reunited after a year and shared behind-the-scenes stories about their wins. Hyun Bin won his first-ever Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actor for his nuanced portrayal in the film Harbin, capturing not only patriot An Jung-geun’s steadfast convictions but also the anguish of a person facing an important decision. He joked, “I was in the waiting room earlier and suddenly realized, ‘It’s been almost a year already.’ And when I heard we were holding an event like this, memories of the moment I received the award came flooding back. It’s been a while since I’ve felt this excited and happy. I’m not nervous today (laughs). On the day I won, I thought my heart was going to jump out of my chest, so I put it back in myself.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin pose for a photo. Yongsan District = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.03/

In the film No Other Choice, Son Ye-jin played Miri, making a strong impression as both a mother and a wife. Seventeen years after the film My Wife Got Married, she won her second Best Actress award. “When I first made my debut, my first dream was that I wouldn’t have to audition. My second was to win Best Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. After winning that award, receiving Best Actress again nearly 20 years later felt like a dream. I did think it had taken a little longer than I expected, but simply sharing the award with my husband is an honor. It was such a joyous occasion for our family that I wonder if something like this will ever happen again. I’m grateful to the Blue Dragon Film Awards for giving me such a great honor in so many ways,” she said. She added, “Before I won, I thought it was all luck, but the more I win, the more I want another. I’ll make an even better film so I can win again soon.”

The Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. When Hyun Bin took off his jacket for the handprint ceremony, Son Ye-jin and Lee Sung-min laughed. Reporter Jung Jae-kun

In No Other Choice, Lee Sung-min played Beom-mo, portraying the desperation of a family’s breadwinner struggling to find a new job. After taking home his first Blue Dragon Film Award trophy, he said, “I’m happy. I feel very fortunate. Opportunities like this don’t come along often in life, and I’m honored that such a special opportunity came my way.” Recalling last year’s awards, he added with a laugh, “I was so flustered during my acceptance speech that I didn’t mention Park Hee-soon,” and said, “I’m sorry for the discourtesy of going back onstage after I’d already left.”

The Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. Park Ji-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun begin making their handprints with cheerful expressions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun /2026.11.3/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon make their handprints. Yongsan District = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.03/

Park Ji-hyun delivered a striking transformation in her role as Miju, a cellist whose true feelings are hard to read, in the film Hidden Face. The Best Supporting Actress winner said, “It feels surreal that a whole year has already passed. When I received the award back then, it felt like a dream, but making a handprint has finally made it real. I’m incredibly honored, and it means a lot to be able to leave my name and handprint in a chapter of Korean cinema’s history. I’ll keep working hard to leave my mark on the history of Korean cinema and to meet you all again as a character in an even better film,” she said, expressing her ambitious hopes for the future.

In Pretty Crazy, Ahn Bo-hyun’s first leading role in a theatrical film, he transformed into Gil-gu, an awkward but exceptionally warm young man—a complete departure from the forceful image he had shown before. Kim Do-yeon played Ji-yeon, the head of the broadcasting club at Segang Girls’ High School and an aspiring film director, in Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary, demonstrating her boundless potential as an actor.

Ahn Bo-hyun reflected on what the win meant to him, saying, “It was such an unexpected win that I was incredibly nervous. It was an embarrassing moment—I couldn’t even bring myself to watch it again. It was the first time in my life I’d ever received such a huge celebration. So many people congratulated me, and it was a moment that rekindled my childhood dream of becoming an actor. The Blue Dragon was a turning point in my life.” Kim Do-yeon also smiled as she said, “I can’t believe I won a Blue Dragon Film Award as soon as I made my screen debut. Being here now reminds me of the moment I saw my name in the film’s end credits. I’m happy.”

The Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. Last year’s winners Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon make heart shapes with their

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, which will be held this year, has also raised public expectations by announcing its nominees. The nominees for Best Picture, which honors the best in Korean cinema, are Colony, The Owner of the World, Assassins, The King’s Warden and Hope, setting the stage for fierce competition.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.