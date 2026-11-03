Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin win together, with their son congratulating them too: “He may look down on us now”

The handprint ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin pose. Yongsan — Reporter Park Jae-man ()/2026.11.03/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin looked back on their joint wins at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and shared their son's reaction.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin spoke about winning the Best Actor and Best Actress awards side by side as a married couple at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards handprint event, held at CGV I’PARK Mall Yongsan in Seoul on the 3rd.

The event was attended by the winners of the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held last November: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon. They took time to relive the excitement of their wins. The married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, drew particular attention by attending together.

The two made history at last year's Blue Dragon Film Awards as the first married couple to win Best Actor and Best Actress side by side. Looking back on the moment, Hyun Bin said, “We congratulated each other. It was late that night, so our son didn't see the awards. The next day, our son congratulated us too.”

Son Ye-jin recalled, “We each had our own teams, and Hyun Bin stayed late celebrating with the Harbin team. We hadn't imagined it; we hugged and celebrated, saying, ‘How could something so dreamlike happen?’”

She added with a laugh, “Our son is still a child, so he may not understand now, but I hope he'll see this moment as time goes by. He may look down on his mom and dad now, but I think he'll look up to us by then.”

He also mentioned his plans for the end of the year. Hyun Bin said, “I think I'll spend time with my family at the end of the year.” When it came up that he would spend the year-end with Son Ye-jin, Park Ji-hyun expressed her envy.

Son Ye-jin then said to Park Ji-hyun, “Give it a try and see if it's really all that enviable,” adding, “It's so happy and so hard,” which prompted laughter.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.