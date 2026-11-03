Son Ye-jin to act with husband Hyun Bin again?... “A project featuring intense marital fights”

Handprinting event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.11.03/

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have expressed their wish to appear together in another project.

At the handprinting event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin shared what genres they would like to take on if they worked together on a project again.

The event was attended by the winners of the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held last November: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, last year, drew particular attention by attending together as a married couple.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have previously appeared together in the film The Negotiation and the drama Crash Landing on You. Since the two became a real-life married couple, there has also been considerable interest in what genre they would choose if they reunited for another project.

Hyun Bin replied, “I think we’d naturally rule out genres or storylines we’ve done before. When I thought about a similar question, that film suddenly came to mind,” adding, “It’d be fun to do something like Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Son Ye-jin said she would like to portray a more realistic married couple. “I’d like to do a documentary-like project where a couple fights more realistically and intensely. I do think I’d like to work together once,” she said.

While Hyun Bin mentioned a project combining action and romance, Son Ye-jin expressed a desire for one depicting realistic marital conflict. Attention is now focused on whether they will work together again after The Negotiation and Crash Landing on You.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.