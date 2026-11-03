Kim Do-yeon: “Winning an award right after my film debut doesn’t feel real... I’m curious about what lies ahead, too”

Hand-printing ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at CGV Yongsan on the 3rd. Kim Do-yeon and Ahn Bo-hyun pose. Yongsan — Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.03/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Do-yeon expressed anticipation for her future as an actress.

At the hand-printing event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul, Kim Do-yeon said, “I made my film debut and even won an award, so I can hardly believe it,” adding, “I’m curious about what choices I’ll make going forward, too.”

The event brought together the winners of last November’s 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards—Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon—to relive the excitement of receiving their awards.

In “Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary,” Kim Do-yeon played Ji-yeon, the head of the broadcasting club who dreams of becoming a film director. Her lively performance, shifting between horror and comedy, earned her the Blue Dragon Award for Best New Actress.

“I made my film debut and even won an award, and I couldn’t believe it. Now that I’m here, I’m reminded of the moment I saw my name in the film credits,” Kim Do-yeon said.

Kim Do-yeon, who is steadily building her filmography as an actress, was recently named the first ambassador for the Seoul Independent Film Festival (SIFF), continuing to build her connection with film. “I think I’m curious, too, about what choices I’ll make going forward. I suppose my choices change with the flow, as I change in each moment. Regardless of genre, I want to be a flexible actress who can move between them,” she said.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 25, at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.