Ahn Bo-hyun: “I was indecisive and worried a lot 10 years ago... I won’t lose sight of my original intentions now”

Hand-printing event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CJ CGV on the 3rd. Kim Do-yeon and Ahn Bo-hyun pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, / 2026.11.03/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Ahn Bo-hyun looked back on the 10 years since his debut.

At the hand-printing event for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 3rd at CJ CGV Yongsan I'PARK Mall in Seoul, Ahn Bo-hyun said, “Ten years ago, I was someone who spent a lot of time worrying and going back and forth,” adding, “Ten years from now, I won’t lose sight of my original intentions, just as I do now.”

The event brought together Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon, winners of the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards held last November, for a chance to relive the excitement of receiving their awards.

In Pretty Crazy, Ahn Bo-hyun played Gil-gu, a young unemployed man who protects Seon-ji, who wakes up as a demon every dawn. He showcased an innocent charm and comic acting, winning Best New Actor.

“I didn’t expect it, so I was extremely nervous. It’s hard to believe a year has already passed. At the same time, I think it may be the first time in my life I’ve received so many congratulations. Being able to revisit the moment when I dreamed of becoming an actor as a child, I feel like the Blue Dragon Film Awards was a turning point for me,” Ahn Bo-hyun reflected.

Asked how closely he identified with the role of Gil-gu, he said, “Gil-gu isn’t pathetic, but I think people found him very relatable. I think the parts of me that are in Gil-gu helped shape him.”

He also spoke about reaching his 10th year since debut. Ahn Bo-hyun said, “Ten years ago, I was someone who went back and forth and had a lot on my mind. Those years of worrying have passed, and I think that’s how I became who I am today,” adding, “I hope that 10 years from now, I’ll keep challenging myself without losing the sense of purpose I have now, and become a good person.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 (Wednesday) at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.