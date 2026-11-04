“Ask me to do lots of memes at stage greetings”... Cho Yi Hyun of ‘Final Interview,’ the very picture of a bold, ever-growing talent (Full story)

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Actress Cho Yi Hyun, 27, has returned in the film ‘Final Interview’ looking more poised and courageous than ever.

‘Final Interview,’ which opened on the 4th, is about six applicants gathered at a final interview who find mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them, leading them to suspect one another and fall into confusion. Kim Junghoon, who directed ‘The Accidental Detective’ and ‘The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure,’ helmed the film. Cho Yi Hyun plays Moon Hyein, an observer who calmly assesses the situation.

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When Cho Yi Hyun recently spoke with Sportschosun about how she felt ahead of the film’s release, she said, “I was really excited to be releasing a film again after such a long time,” adding, “I’m grateful that we were able to release it right after filming this year. It’s not easy to release a film so quickly, is it? I’m very happy.”

Asked what drew her to the project, she said, “There aren’t many projects where I can work with actors my age, so this was a great opportunity. I felt positive about it even before I first read the script,” adding, “I also liked the actors I’d be working with, and from the moment the offer first came in, I went into it thinking, ‘It would be great to film this.’”

‘Final Interview’ is based on the novel ‘Six Lying College Students’ by Japanese author Asakura Akinari. Asked whether she had consulted the original work, Cho Yi Hyun replied, “I actually asked the director whether it would be good to refer to the original,” adding, “The film is based on a novel, and there’s also a Japanese film. But the director said we should make it in our own style without referring to them, so I didn’t consult them separately.”

A still from the film ‘Final Interview.’ Photo provided by NEW

Cho Yi Hyun made headlines last weekend for delighting audiences with cute fan service at a stage greeting for ‘Final Interview.’ She said, “Maybe because it had been a while since I’d done a stage greeting, but the culture had changed a lot. It was fun to go up and do memes myself, and try both cat ears and dog ears. The audience liked it, too, so I got greedy and hoped they’d ask me to do more.”

She had particular praise for fellow actor Kim Jae-won: “I noticed at the stage greetings that he really looks after the people around him. For example, when I tried to pick up a bottle of water from the floor, he’d immediately open it and hand it to me. Maybe because he’s tall, he somehow felt like an older brother (laughs). He’s so thoughtful, and I heard he really does have an older sister, so I thought, ‘That must be why he’s so good to his older sisters and brothers.’ Just yesterday, I told Kim Jae-won, ‘It would be so nice to have a younger brother like you.’”

Earlier, Kim Jae-won gave his romantic chemistry with Cho Yi Hyun a score of “200 out of 100.” In response, Cho Yi Hyun said, “I’m so grateful he said such nice things. Jae-won and I are actually around the same age, so I think we could play a romantic couple in another project. He’s such a good actor, so I’d give him the same score: 200 out of 100.”

Kwak Dong-yeon is currently serving in the military and could not join the promotional events for ‘Final Interview.’ Cho Yi Hyun shared how much she missed him: “Dong-yeon is away in the military, you know. I joked around with him a lot in the group chat, saying things like, ‘Have a good time in the military,’ ‘Where are you?’ and ‘When are you coming back?’ I really felt the older guys’ absence at the stage greetings. The day before yesterday, Bae Gang-hee, Kim Jae-won and I did one together, and Kang You-seok joined us yesterday. I’d be so happy even if just one more person came, so I really hoped Kwak Dong-yeon and Shin Seung-ho would come too. I miss the older guys.”

A still from the film ‘Final Interview.’ Photo provided by NEW

Like Moon Hyein in ‘Final Interview,’ Cho Yi Hyun has also built a diverse filmography after going through numerous auditions. She said, “I’m a total believer in fate. Early in my career, when I went to auditions, I’d check my horoscope for the day (laughs). I went into the audition room with a more relaxed mindset, and I think that may have helped the directors and other people involved see me in a positive light. Even if I didn’t get the part, I went in thinking that it was already fate that I wouldn’t. So I wasn’t extremely nervous. My tip was to go in with a calm mind.”

Speaking candidly about the pressure she feels over a film’s success as a lead actress, she said, “The reason I believe in fate is that even if a project does well, I think, ‘I’m grateful. This was a project that was destined to do well.’ And if it doesn’t, I tell myself, ‘It can’t be helped.’ I don’t try to get too excited even when I’m happy, and I don’t like sinking into sadness either. I make a point of keeping myself at ease.”

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In an interview for her previous project, Cho Yi Hyun had said she wanted to “shed her cute image.” Asked whether she still felt the same way, she replied, “I realized I act cute so much at stage greetings. I don’t think I can shake off that cute image just yet (laughs). The fans like it, so I want to keep showing them that side of me. If they want to see a more mature side, I’ll show them that then.”

Finally, ‘Final Interview’ gave Cho Yi Hyun a welcome opportunity to portray both a student and an adult. She said with a laugh, “I’m 28, and getting to wear a school uniform is a privilege. I’m not sad at all that I look young. ‘Final Interview’ was a project where I could show both an adult role and a student role. I’m also taller than people might expect. I made my debut when I was 19, going on 20, and I grew from 161 cm to 163 cm. Even now, I sleep at least 13 hours a day.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.